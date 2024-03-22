Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR Group of Schools: Preparing students for The New World



As VIBGYOR continues to shape future leaders and global citizens, it remains a symbol of innovation and modern technology

New Delhi (India) March 22: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools has emerged as a prominent name in the world of education in India, offering a diverse array of educational options to over 50,000 students across 36 schools in 7 states. Founded by Rustom Kerawalla, VIBGYOR has consistently exhibited an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and educational innovation.

Starting in 2004 with the establishment of its flagship school, the group has extended its educational footprint across states like Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, enriching the lives of students from a wide spectrum of backgrounds and communities. VIBGYOR Schools offers an extensive range of boards including CBSE, CIE and CISCE along with academic curricular options, matched with NEP-prescribed guidelines as well as global best practices. This empowers students by granting them the flexibility to personalise their educational paths and tailored educational experiences in alignment with their unique aspirations and talents.

Legacy brand with a modern outlook

VIBGYOR schools equip students with 21st-century skills of the 5 Cs – communication, critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and citizenship. This is possible through an integrated approach combining STEM education, project-based learning, soft skills development, career guidance and nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset, all the while being mindful of inclusivity, diversity, environmental awareness and community service qualities essential for success in modern, global workplaces and as responsible global citizens.

With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, using innovative teaching methods that leverage technology, the group adopts a holistic approach to education that prioritises a student's overall growth, integrating a robust sports & performing arts curriculum with in-classroom academic learning. This commitment to overall development appeals to both students and parents as it helps to develop not just physical fitness and creativity but also in identifying each child's unique talents, confidence-building and personality development.

Annual inter-school events and programmes like VIBGYOR VIVA, VIBGYOR-MUN and Student Exchange programmes keep its students abreast with global events while promoting cross-cultural learning and understanding. At VIBGYOR Career Counselling Cell (VC3), personalised sessions empower learners of grades VIII – XII to make futuristic career choices in keeping with rapidly changing global education systems and new specialised courses.

Integration of Modern Infrastructure and Technology

At VIBGYOR, technology is part of everyday learning, integrating digital resources. The use of Hybrid Teaching methodology together with technology-based immersive tools like AI and VR enable personalised learning that adapts to individual needs, leading to improved learning outcomes. Online platforms break down geographical barriers and encourage global connections. Students are thus empowered to conquer challenges and seize the opportunities of a dynamically changing world.

Teachers to thrive thanks to modern technology, as they can focus on their profession- al development opportunities while administrative tasks get streamlined and more automated. Collaboration flourishes and data analytics empowers data-driven improvements. This tech-driven revolution makes education inclusive, efficient and adaptive.

Every VIBGYOR school showcases modern, state-of-the-art infrastructure, with spacious, well-ventilated classrooms, dedicated areas with modern sports equipment for out- door and indoor games. Its school buses are equipped with multiple CCTVs, GPS Tracking and RFID Scanners which ensures the child's safety and security. The VIBGYOR Group is committed to preparing its students to be responsible global citizens of the 21st century.

Link – http://ampersandgroup.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor