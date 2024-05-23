Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR group of schools students shine bright in CBSE, CISCE & ISC results

New Delhi (India), May 23: The result season arrived with its share of jitters and soon turned joyful as VIBGYOR students passed 10th and 12th board examinations, with flying colours yet again. VIBGYOR Group of Schools (VGOS), a leader in the Indian K12 education landscape, has once again posted outstanding results at the 2023-24 CBSE, CISCE and ISC examinations, as several VIBGYOR students clinched the top positions with their impressive performance.

With over 50,000 students, at 36 schools in 13 cities across 7 states, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools continues to remain a symbol of excellence in education. It is this unwavering dedication to holistic development that has led to an exceptional performance at the 2023-24 CBSE, CISCE and ISC Board examinations.

CBSE Grade 10

Our Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 students from Vadodara, Kolhapur and Jakkur in Bengaluru made their mark by scoring a high percentage. VIBGYOR student Pranshu Gupta from Vadodara managed to score a spectacular percentage of 99.20%. Followed by Arya Saibannavar from Kolhapur with 99% and Chinmay Suryawanshi and Dhriti Prakash who tied at 98.80% from Kolhapur and Jakkur respectively.

CBSE Grade 12

While CBSE Grade 10 students made a fantastic impression, CBSE Grade 12 students were not far behind. Especially students from our VIBGYOR Vadodara school who stood out for their first-class percentage. Students Kunal Aiyer, Gargi Chamoli and Yashita Tikyani made themselves proud by scoring 97.20%, 96.40% and 96.20% respectively.

CISCE Grade 10

As for the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Grade 10 results, students across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru performed outstandingly well and wowed everyone with their results.

In Bengaluru, the top performance came from VIBGYOR's Haralur and Marathahalli schools. Whereas, in Pune, it was VIBGYOR Magarpatta school that stood out.

As many as 6 students were the topmost achievers with all of them scoring a terrific 99.20%. These students were: Sharmadha Sandurkar (Magarpatta), Vidhita Dhamija and Tanmay Kalyani (Haralur), Armaan Sahani, Ishan Bhattacharya and Sarika S. Kini (Marathahalli).

In Mumbai, students from Goregaon and Malad (East) VIBGYOR schools were the top performers. Student Yashvi Bagrecha from VIBGYOR Goregaon beat several others to emerge victorious with a grand percentage of 99.60%. Followed by Bagrecha, Aryan Gandhi (VIBGYOR Goregaon), Avishi Taparia and Madhur Kumar Singh (VIBGYOR Malad – East) scored a spectacular percentage of 99.40%. Students Chaitanya Soni and Aayush Choudhary (VIBGYOR Malad – East) also finished with an impressive 99.20%.

ISC Grade 12

Across various streams, science student Avineer Rakshit from VIBGYOR NIBM, Pune, stood out for scoring a high percentage of 97.50%. Following close is Maheep Wadhwa, from VIBGYOR Malad East, who scored 95.75% in the Humanities stream. In a similar manner, Saujas Jain and Sahasra Vusthela from VIBGYOR NIBM and Marathahalli respectively also scored 95.75% each. From VIBGYOR's NIBM, another science student named Avikshit Kumar made his mark by scoring 95.50%.

Education Excellence

These excellent results make us at VIBGYOR extremely proud. VIBGYOR schools are present in various Indian states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This Pan-India presence showcases VIBGYOR'S dedication to keeping the flag of quality education flying high.

Our all-encompassing method of teaching prioritizes the complete development of the student. In April 2024, VIBGYOR, a part of Ampersand Group marked a momentous milestone of 20 years. Over the last two decades, founder chairman Mr. Rustom Kerawalla’s visionary leadership has laid a strong foundation for VGOS to positively shape the trajectory of education in India while treading on the path of innovation and growth.

