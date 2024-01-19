RVNL up 15% leads surge in Railway stocks

New Delhi, Jan 19 Railway stocks jumped up to 15 per cent on the BSE on Friday led by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

RVNL is up 15.47 per cent at Rs 281.40. IRCON is up 8.85 per cent at Rs 222.10.

IRFC is up 8.84 per cent at Rs 159.20. RITES is up 7.3 per cent at Rs 558.35. Railtel is up 7.1 per cent at Rs 389. IRCTC is up 5.2 per cent at Rs 975.

According to a report by HDFC Securities, RVNL is a project executing agency working for and on behalf of the Ministry of Railways which is likely to play a key role in the development of railway infrastructure in India.

It has a strong order book visibility. RVNL has diversified into non-railway projects and over the past two years it has won orders worth Rs 32,000 crore through competitive bidding.

It has also forayed into other geographies and is executing a project in Maldives and signed a MoU with Govt. of Kyrgyzstan.

The proportion of orders won through competitive bidding has been increasing, thereby reducing its dependence on Ministry of Railways nomination.

RVNL follows an asset light business model, which helps keep its fixed asset part lower, helping it to keep its balance sheet stress free, and resulting in lower inventory days.

It has also commenced consultancy services which could lead to margin expansion, HDFC Securities said.

Its orderbook of Rs 67,000cr at the end of Q2FY24 gives a visibility of three years.

The company has a robust balance sheet and strong operating cash flows, the report said.

