S. Aparnaa Lathikaa Honoured with the International Author Excellence Award 2025 for Her Gripping Psychological Thriller Soul of Coffin

Dubai [UAE], August 12: In a landmark celebration of literary brilliance, the International Author Excellence Awards 2025, hosted by Wings Publication International, proudly honoured S. Aparnaa Lathikaa for her critically acclaimed psychological thriller, Soul of Coffin. The ceremony brought together leading authors, thought leaders, and creative visionaries from across the globe to celebrate originality, emotional depth, and the power of the written word.

Soul of Coffin unfolds as a haunting psychological maze, where the fragile boundaries of reality blur under the weight of guilt, memory, and unresolved trauma. Set against the eerie backdrop of an abandoned water park, the story follows Alex as he navigates twisted visions from his past, guided by the mysterious presence of a Lifeguard whose voice dances between dream and truth. With chilling imagery and poetic unease, Lathikaa invites readers to descend a towering slideboth literal and symbolicinto the depths of the subconscious. In this world, the line between escape and surrender becomes perilously thin. As Lathikaa herself writes, "The truth lies just beneath the surface"and in Soul of Coffin, that truth cuts deep.

S. Aparnaa Lathikaa's work is fearless, introspective, and unsettling in the most captivating way. Soul of Coffin has earned critical and reader acclaim for its gripping narrative, layered symbolism, and profound exploration of the human psyche. More than just a genre-defying thriller, it serves as a mirror to the complexities of the mind.

This recognition crowns a remarkable year for Lathikaa, who has also been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the World Human Rights Protection Commission, the Noble Seva Ratna Award by Noble World Records, and the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman Award by the BGRSSC. Her contributionsspanning literature, social activism, and entrepreneurshipestablish her as a true modern Renaissance woman.

About the Award

The International Author Excellence Awards, curated by Wings Publication International, celebrate authors whose works embody originality, social relevance, and emotional impact. Dedicated to uplifting voices that inspire and transform, the awards honour both emerging talents and established literary icons from around the world.

The 2025 awards were adjudicated by a distinguished panel of literary and personal growth leaders:

- Dr. Kailash Pinjani - Amazon #1 best-selling author and India's leading Business Success Coach.

- Dr. Deepak Parbat - Renowned author and Co-founder of Superfast Author.

- Murali Sundaram - "The Happyness Coach," author of eight books and founder of TLC International.

- Manika Singh - CEO of Wings Publication and Literary Director of the Awards, dedicated to championing impactful voices in literature.

The recognition of S. Aparnaa Lathikaa at the International Author Excellence Awards 2025 is a celebration not only of her storytelling mastery but also of her profound vision. With Soul of Coffin, she takes readers on an unforgettable journey into the recesses of the human mindconfronting fear, embracing truth, and redefining what it means to heal through words.

