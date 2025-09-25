S. Korea proposes anti-dumping tariffs on industrial robots from China, Japan

Seoul, Sep 25 South Korea's trade watchdog on Thursday made a preliminary decision to impose up to 43.6 per cent anti-dumping tariffs on industrial robots from China and Japan after its initial investigation identified potential damage to the domestic industry.

Under the decision, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) will recommend the Ministry of Economy and Finance to impose anti-dumping tariffs of between 21.17 and 43.6 percent on industrial robots with at least four axes imported from the two countries, according to its officials, reports Yonhap news agency.

The KTC said the decision was made to prevent damage by South Korean competitors while it conducts a formal investigation into the dumping allegations.

The commission launched the investigation into alleged dumping by the two Japanese firms -- Fanuc Corp. and Yaskawa Electric Corp. -- and the three Chinese producers -- Kuka Robotics Guangdong Co., ABB Engineering Shanghai Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. -- following a complaint filed by HD Hyundai Robotics, a robotics arm of manufacturing giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

Separately, the commission made a preliminary decision to impose anti-dumping tariffs ranging between 11.92 and 19.43 percent on fiberboard imported from Thailand.

It also made a final decision to impose up to 33.97 percent anti-dumping tariffs on sodium dithionite imports from China and 15.18 percent tariffs on particleboard products from Thailand.

Last month, trade watchdog recommended the government accept a proposal from Chinese steel companies to raise export prices of their hot-rolled carbon and alloy steel plates over the next five years as part of anti-dumping remedies.

The Korea Trade Commission (KTC) said it has decided to make such a recommendation to the Ministry of Economy and Finance for nine Chinese steel exporters, including Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. and Jiangsu Shagang Steel Co.

The companies have proposed a price undertaking after the KTC reached a preliminary decision in February to impose anti-dumping duties, having determined that the exporters inflicted damage on the Korean steel industry by selling their products here at excessively low prices.

The KTC said it will recommend the ministry levy anti-dumping tariffs of up to 34.1 percent for the next five years on other Chinese companies that did not make such proposals.

