S. Thangapazham Medical College Made An Historical Nobel World Record Attempt On 10th International Yoga Day - 2024

New Delhi [India], July 6: It is with immense pleasure and Profound honor that on a remarkable day, June 18 2024 at S. Thangapazham Medical College of Naturopathy and Yogic Science Research centre, an extraordinary event took place that not only celebrated the essence of yoga but also marked a significant achievement in the world of wellness and discipline. A dedicated participant of 237 Naturopathy and Yoga students set a noble world record by practicing the "Queen of Asana," Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand), for a continuous five minutes. This event was meticulously organized to highlight the importance of yoga in enhancing physical and mental health and to inspire a deeper interest in its practice among the medical community and beyond.

Sarvangasana, known for its numerous health benefits including improved circulation, enhanced thyroid function, and relaxation of the mind, was performed flawlessly by the participant under the watchful eyes of Dr Aravind Lakshminarayanan and an enthusiastic audience. This achievement was not just a test of physical endurance, but also a demonstration of mental fortitude and spiritual alignment.

The event was well-received, drawing attention from yoga enthusiasts, health professionals, and media, thus fostering a greater understanding of yoga's therapeutic benefits. S. Thangapazham Medical College of Naturopathy and Yogic Science Research Centre, known for its emphasis on holistic health, provided the perfect backdrop for this inspiring feat, underscoring the college's commitment to integrating traditional wellness practices like yoga into modern medical education.

This record-setting performance is not only a personal triumph for the participant but also a proud moment for S. Thangapazham Medical College of Naturopathy and Yogic Science Research Centre. It serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging more individuals to embrace yoga and explore its profound impact on health and well-being. The event successfully placed the spotlight on yoga's transformative power, promoting its practice within the healthcare sector and beyond, for a healthier, more balanced life.

S.Thangapalam Medical College of Naturopathy and Yogic Science and research center, established in 2020, offers world-class education in naturopathy and yoga. Managed by the Thiru K. Subramania Nadar - Vadivoo Ammal Educational Trust, founded in 2009 by philanthropist S. Thangapalam, the trust also runs an agriculture, polytechnic and a law college. It is dedicated to providing high-quality education and healthcare. S. T. Murugesan, (secretary) aims to uplift rural students by giving them access to superior higher education and boosting their confidence to succeed.

