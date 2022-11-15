S2 Fitness Club Takes The Initiative To Offer Fully Digital Diet And Workout Regimes Without Involving Any Equipment

The fitness club focuses on sustainable transformation while steering away from supplements

New Delhi (India), November 15: With the intention of ensuring more healthy and happy lives across the globe, S2 Fitness Club provides its members with fully digital diet and workout regimes. Without the need for any equipment or supplement, it helps its members lose weight and embrace fitness through its sessions.

The goal of S2 Fitness Club is to make fit and healthy living more sustainable and approachable. Realizing the importance of virtual communication and digital platforms during the COVID crisis, the fitness club decided to provide its members with digital fitness training and diet programs. It allows its members to transform their bodies and get in shape without leaving their homes. The fitness club also allows women to get back in shape and stay healthy during their postpartum phase while nurturing their babies at home.

Depending on the members’ needs and preferences, S2 Fitness Club provides three major digital programs – Workout Plus Diet Program, Group Diet Plan, and Personalized Diet Plan.

The Workout Plus Diet Program is designed for fitness enthusiasts who are willing to follow a healthy diet and an effective workout regime. The fitness club has designed dedicated diet plans for members willing to stay fit without working out. Group Diet Plans cater to a bunch of members, while Personalized Diet Plans are tailor-made according to each member’s requirements. The dieticians at S2 Fitness Club provide members with daily diet plans, guiding them to eat healthy and stay fit.

Ensuring a sustainable and scrumptious diet, the fitness club includes only home-cooked meals in its diet plans. Moreover, it doesn’t let the members shy away from cheat days. The diet plans offered by S2 Fitness Club include dedicated weekly cheat days and detox.

The S2 Fitness Club sessions can be accessed on any device with live follow-along home workout programs. The dieticians and fitness experts hold daily doubt-solving sessions to provide personalized support to the members.

S2 Fitness Club has been successful in helping several members transform their bodies and head towards fit and healthy lives. Its programs have allowed members to overcome health issues like PCOS/PCOD, thyroid complications, migraine, diabetes, and other diseases caused due to hormonal imbalance. Many club members were also able to conceive naturally after following the diet and workout regime designed by health experts.

Nitin Sharma and Ankita Srivastava, the founders of S2 Fitness Club, believe that online fitness training is here to stay. They say, “In 2022, there is hardly any activity that cannot be performed digitally. One of the biggest reasons people avoid hitting the gyms is traveling all the way to dedicated locations. With S2 Fitness Club, we bring fitness and diet to our members’ screens. In the age of digitization, it is safe to say that digital fitness training has arrived and is here to stay.”

