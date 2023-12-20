saasguru's Salesforce Bootcamp gets prestigious accreditation from nasscom FutureSkills Prime

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India]/ Sydney [Australia], December 20: saasguru, a leading global EdTech, announced that its Salesforce Bootcamp has been accredited by nasscom FutureSkills Prime. This accreditation is a testament to the high quality of skill development provided by saasguru, underscoring its mission to empower learners with job-ready skills in the digital age.

nasscom is the peak industry body that champions the interests of India's information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. FutureSkills Prime is a transformative ecosystem created between nasscom and the Ministry of Electronics and IT for digital upskilling in India. Its industry-backed certification programs align with National Occupational Standards (NOS) and the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), ensuring learners acquire skills highly valued by employers.

Amit Choudhary, CEO and Co-founder of saasguru, expressed his pride in this accreditation: "This recognition is a testimony to the high quality of Salesforce skill development provided by saasguru. We are not merely providing theoretical learning and certification; our AI-enabled Salesforce Lab helps the learners get true job readiness by completing hundreds of mini-projects co-created with leading Salesforce consulting companies. We are thrilled to be the only EdTech company to receive this recognition for a Salesforce skilling program."

The partnership with nasscom FutureSkills Prime brings several benefits to saasguru learners, including national recognition of the program through the NOS/NQF framework and certification from nasscom FutureSkills Prime upon program completion and SSC assessment. Learners who complete the program become eligible for a Government of India cash-back incentive of INR 8,000.

This accreditation marks a significant milestone in saasguru's commitment to digital upskilling in India. By providing learners with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy, saasguru contributes to the vision of making India a Digital Talent Nation.

Please visit Salesforce Training for more information about saasguru and its accredited Salesforce Bootcamp Program.

About saasguru:

saasguru is a leading Ed-Tech company dedicated to transforming learners into job-ready professionals in the digital age. With a focus on Salesforce training and job readiness, saasguru equips learners with hands-on experience and practical skills, bridging the gap between certification and employment. It has helped over 70,000 learners from 56 countries discover, launch, and grow a career in Salesforce.

