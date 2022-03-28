Sabarna Roy, the award-winning author and social icon presents FemIndia 2022 at ICCR, Kolkata on April 24

'FemIndia 2022- A Festival Celebrating Womanhood' is presented by award-winning author and social icon, Sabarna Roy, curated and designed by author and poet, Antara Banerjee and organized by AHAVA Communications.

FemIndia 2022 is a Festival for Celebrating Womanhood with a fresh perspective, bringing new points of view on the evolution of the modern woman, their contributions, their aspirations and most importantly how they are changing the social landscape. FemIndia 2022 wishes to own the space of gender parity, synergy and cooperation between the genders.

It will bring relevant and powerful people who are working on subjects related to women from different perspectives to a common platform, for celebration of womanhood and its leading voices. A prestigious event, to bring Kolkata's beloved intellectuals, artists, litterateurs and social workers, to perform/speak/deliberate on this very pertinent subject and add to the world-wide discourse on women empowerment and gender parity.

A very engaging session of four magnificently curated literary offerings in four different flavors, FemIndia 2022, wishes to carve a niche in the space of gender visualization and thought.

Fashion Designer Rajlakshmi Syam, a successful entrepreneur, single mother and cancer survivor shall open the event with an elegant piano recital.

An engaging conversation between Award-winning Author and Social Icon, Sabarna Roy and Author and Poet, Antara Banerjee, discussing the changing equations in the institution of marriage as an outcome of empowerment and independence of women in the context of his books will follow.

'Shakti Roopena Sansthita'- Dramatized Conversations from two powerful women-centric literary works of Tagore and Ibsen, will thereafter be presented by celebrated veteran actor, Biplab Dasgupta.

The event will conclude with a debate on 'Feminists are always right', which will be moderated by Oindrilla Dutt and participated by erudite and seasoned debators like Ashok Vishwanathan, Prof. Dr Suman Kumar Mukherjee, Ramanjit Kaur, Rupa Chakravarti, Nandini Bhattacharjee, and Ruma Chakraborty.

