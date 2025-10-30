Saburi Tea Has Onboarded Nitin Sethi as an Investor and Executive Board Advisor to Accelerate Its Next Phase of Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Saburi Tea, one of India's fastest-growing tea brands, has announced the onboarding of Nitin Sethi, a renowned consumer leader and Former Joint President, Chief Digital Officer - Consumer Business of the Adani Group/ Digital Head of IndiGo (6EDigital) as Investor and Executive Advisor Board Member. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Saburi's journey toward becoming a household name in India's competitive FMCG landscape.

Backed by actress Parineeti Chopra as brand ambassador, Saburi Tea has already made its mark across Northern India with its slogan of "Meri Chai Saburi Chai". With Nitin's entry, the brand aims to amplify its consumer connect, accelerate growth, and strengthen its leadership positioning in India's ₹30,000 crore organised tea market.

A Vision for India's Tea-Loving Heartland

Ketan Khanna, Co-founder & CEO of Saburi Tea, shared,

"We are curating a collective of strategic stakeholders from India's consumer ecosystem who deeply understand Bharat. Nitin's credibility and proven track record in building loved consumer brands will be a game-changer for Saburi's next orbit of growth. With his guidance, we aim to scale 5-6X over the next few years, while maintaining our core of authenticity, taste, and trust."

Nitin Sethi's Entry: From Digital Transformation to Brand Resurrection

With over 25 years of leadership across Adani Group, IndiGo, Quikr, Commonfloor, Yatra, TravelGuru, InfoEdge (Naukri.com Group), TimesInternet, Rediff & Bharti Airtel, Nitin Sethi has been instrumental in crafting digital-first brands & platforms and scaling consumer-centric businesses across categories. He has just launched his Venture Studio, FutureAge Ai Labs, with his core leaders.

Speaking about his association, Nitin Sethi said,

"I have always been obsessed with building consumer-loved brands for Bharat brands that connect emotionally, deliver consistently, and create legacy. Saburi Tea represents the spirit of new India rooted in tradition yet modern in execution. My focus will be to expand the brand's footprint across categories, channels, and geographies, while creating a culture that attracts the best talent and partners. Together, we will craft a brand that doesn't just sell tea it sells moments, emotions, and pride in every sip."

"Our North Star is clear to make Saburi a consumer brand worthy of an IPO in the next few years, built on strong fundamentals and sustainable growth. The four growth pillars will be category expansion, geography expansion, segment diversification, and channel innovation. We look forward to working closely with a few key stakeholders together in this journey. The North Star for us is to grow the brand 100% year on year from here for the next 3-4 years consistently."

A Partnership Steeped in Purpose

Aman Khanna, Co-founder of Saburi Tea, expressed his excitement,

"We've found a perfect partner in Nitin someone who blends entrepreneurial fire with large-scale brand wisdom. His ability to connect strategy, design, and execution is unparalleled. Together, we are a killer combination our deep understanding of the tea business and his knack for scaling consumer platforms will create magic. This partnership is not just about growth, but about crafting a legacy brand from India for the world."

Crafting the Next Chapter of Indian Tea

In a category dominated by legacy giants, Saburi Tea is carving its niche through authentic sourcing, modern retail experience, and an emotional storytelling edge. With Nitin Sethi's guidance, the brand is expected to deepen its digital presence, expand to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and build new product lines catering to India's evolving palate.

As India witnesses a new wave of consumer-led entrepreneurship, Saburi Tea's journey reflects the transformation of everyday consumption into meaningful experiences from a cup of chai to a cup of connection.

About Saburi Tea

Founded by Aman and Ketan Khanna, Saburi Tea is an emerging FMCG brand known for its premium blends that bring the finest Indian teas to modern households. With a growing retail and online footprint, Saburi aims to bridge tradition and innovation in every sip. It's one of the strong root-level brands of North India, aspiring to become a prominent national market leader.

About Nitin Sethi

Nitin Sethi is one of India's most influential digital leaders with over 25 years of experience across Consumer, travel, and digital ecosystems. Currently contributing as a Venture Builder in the Indian Startup Ecosystem, he has been instrumental in scaling multiple brands and is known for his philosophy, "Design is everything, everything is design." Nitin also mentors and invests in new-age consumer startups. He is focusing on building the capabilities for the new venture studio FutureAge AI Labs, and this partnership is one of the key strategic handshakes.

