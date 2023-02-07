Sachamoti Royalratan Sabudana's new ad campaign launched

Shiv Trading Company, commemorating 50 years of its establishment, has launched a new ad campaign for its internationally renowned Sachamoti Royalratan Sabudana and Poha. Renowned film actor Tiku Talsania has acted as 'Fufaji' in this ad campaign.

The company's director Rajkumar Sabu told that, when the Honorable Prime Minister Modi visited Indore in the past, he appreciated the food here, especially Sabudana and Poha, following which famous film artist Tikku Talsania could not resist and reached Indore to enjoy delicious Sabudana and Pohe. Here, he liked Sachamoti Royalratan Sabudana and Poha so much that he shot an ad film of these products which is being well received by his fans and consumers of Sachamoti Royalratan.

Asha Vijayvargiya, wife of popular and national leader Kailash Vijayvargiya of Indore and renowned culinary expert Rekha Pandit were specially invited in an event on this occasion. The guests appreciated the high quality Sachamoti Royalratan Sabudana and Poha and other products and said that the best quality, tasty and healthy products made from Indore have become popular in the country and abroad as well. Asha Vijayvargiya said that Sachamoti Royalratan Sabudana has now become an essential requirement in the kitchen of every household. He congratulated the Shiv Trading Company, which has made the city of Indore proud by making Sabudana, Poha and other products of such hygienic quality.

The company's Shiv Narayan Sabu told that with the inspiration of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are promoting Sachamoti Mordhan especially in this International Millet Year, and it is becoming very popular. Rahul Maheshwari of company gave full credit for the stupendous success of his products to the dealers, distributor partners, and consumers.

