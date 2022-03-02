Sachin Khedekar & Prajakta Mali @ 57th birthday celebrations of Sanjay Ghodawat & SGU's annual gathering

Sanjay D Ghodawat's 57th birthday celebrations, as well as the opening of the Annual Social Gathering for the Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU), were hosted in a grand fashion at the University Campus on February 28, 2022.

Adding star glamour to the event, Sachin Khedekar, a renowned Marathi & Hindi Film Actor and Director, was the Chief Guest, and Prajakta Mali, a Marathi Film and TV Actress of Hasyajatra Fame, was the Guest of Honour.

The Chairman and Founder Sanjay D Ghodawat welcomed the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour with bouquets and thereafter declared the Annual Social function for the University open by the lighting of the lamp along with the dignitaries. In his introductory speech, the SGG's MD, Shrenik Ghodawat, welcomed the gathered guests and provided an overview of the SGG's accomplishments in numerous business sectors. He also announced a new venture, Ghodawat Skystar, a residential complex to be built in Mumbai as the upcoming project of the Group.

During the event, the SGU Icon Awards were presented to achievers and contributors of the society. The awardees were Prakash Gatade for Social and Education work (UmedFoundation), Dadu Salgar (Salagar Tea Fame, Businessman), Anuja Patil (Indian Women's Cricket Team player), Sonali Navangul (Writer & Social Worker), and Sandip Parab (Founder, Jeevan Anand Sanstha, Mumbai).

The Chairman, Sanjay D Ghodawat celebrated his 57th Birthday by cutting a cake, while the gathering sang a birthday song for him. After this, he spoke to the guests thanking them for their love, and trust in the SGG. He also shared his success secrets, such as dreaming big, working hard, preserving fitness and family relationships, working ethically, and so on. He emphasized his desire to take SGG to new heights on a global scale. He also discussed his ambition to make SGU one of the top 200 educational destinations globally. During his speech, he also presented the SGG Excellence Awards to:

Srinivas Konduti (Director, SGIMA) - Education ExcellenceNilesh Bagi - Industrial Excellence, Ravi and Jai Bhagchandani - Finance Excellence,Captain Simran Tiwana - Aviation Excellence,Laxman K - Energy Services Excellence.

The Chairman also donated an Ambulance to the Mauli Care and old age home during this time by handing the keys to the management of the Mauli Care Center which is run by Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation.

Sachin Khedekar, the Chief Guest in his address said that he was overwhelmed by looking at the magnanimous campus and the large gathering. He also appreciated the way the birthday of the Chairman was celebrated with all family friends, by contributing to a social cause and recognizing the brave hearts in the society. He said that he had learned a lot by being present on the occasion. Prajakta Mali also thanked everyone for their love and even danced to some of her popular Film numbers to entertain the crowd.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services. For more information, please visit www.ghodawat.com

Photo: Logo:

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor