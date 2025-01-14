Safex Chemicals Celebrates 34 Years with Innovative Employee Engagement Campaign

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 14: Safex Chemicals Group, a leader in the chemical industry, marks its 34th Foundation Day with the launch of an inspiring employee engagement campaign that bridges its storied past with its ambitious future. The idea of Safex was conceived by Late S.K. Jindal and S.K. Chaudhary at a time when the Indian agrochemical industry was dominated by multinational companies. The company celebrated this milestone across the country, with more than 1,500 staff members gathering to remember and pay homage to Late S.K. Jindal.

The celebration underscores the company's evolution from a single facility in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, in 1992, to an international enterprise with seven manufacturing units across India and the UK. The month-long celebration features a series of thoughtfully crafted initiatives reflecting the company's remarkable journey and core values. The "Walk to Your Dreams" Challenge, inspired by Founder & Chairman S.K. Chaudhary's extraordinary life story, encouraged employees to walk 10,000 steps daily throughout December 2024. This initiative symbolizes the grit and determination that have defined both Chaudhary's personal journey and Safex's impressive growthachieving a 40-fold increase since 2010 and maintaining a 35% CAGR over the past five years.

Complementing this physical initiative is the "Dream Big" program, dedicated to the late S.K. Jindal, Co-founder of Safex Chemicals. This forward-looking initiative invited employees to set ambitious personal and professional goals, mirroring the company's transition from serving local farmers to building a network of over 15,000 distributors across 21 states and employing more than 1,500 people globally. The company's strategic milestones, such as the acquisition of UK-based Briar Chemicals in 2022, exemplify how bold aspirations can be turned into reality.

Reflecting on this journey, S.K. Chaudhary, Chairman of Safex Chemicals, said, "The situation was very tough but with sheer grit, determination and a strong will to succeed, we continued to progress slowly and steadily. Many challenges came along the way, but the spirit could not be defeated. S.K. Jindal left us along the way but new generation joined in to carry the legacy forward. It speeded up the pace of growth setting new benchmarks along the way. Today, present in almost all verticals of agrochemicals viz crop protection, home care, grain storage and contract development, Safex is the 2nd Indian agrochemical company after UPL to acquire a 115-acre facility in the United Kingdom at a cost of 73 million pounds."

Adding a unique cultural dimension to the celebration was the "Jukebox" initiative, which took employees on a melodious 34-day journey through the company's history. Each day featured five carefully selected songs representing every year since Safex's founding in 1991. This musical timeline resonated with employees across generations and celebrated the company's continued progress and legacy.

From modest beginnings to becoming a key player in the global chemical market, Safex Chemicals has grown to meet the demands of the ever-evolving agriculture industry. According to Agriculture Today Magazine, Safex has emerged as the 18th largest agrochemical company based on FY23-24 data, achieving one of the highest growth rates in the industry at 21% for the said year. As the company celebrates this significant milestone, these programs strengthen the bond between employees and the organization's mission while laying the groundwork for future growth and innovation.

