Sahaj Oil Reaches Milestone of 100,000 Customers in Just Four Years

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 22 : Sahaj Oil, the brainchild of Manishkumar Babulal Vaddoriya, proudly announces a significant achievement of serving 100,000 customers within a span of just four years. This milestone reflects the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in the edible oil industry.

Since its inception in October 2020, Sahaj Oil has been dedicated to providing 100% natural and pure groundnut oil, free from any additives or preservatives. Embracing a chemical-free, cold-pressed extraction process, Sahaj Oil ensures that the nutritional integrity and flavor of the oil are preserved, making it a healthy choice for consumers.

“Our journey has been incredibly rewarding,” said Manishkumar Babulal Vaddoriya, founder of Sahaj Oil. “Reaching 100,000 customers is a testament to the trust and loyalty our consumers have placed in us. We remain committed to delivering the highest quality groundnut oil, maintaining our promise of purity and health.”

Sahaj Oil's success is attributed to its comprehensive approach, which includes sustainable farming practices, advanced processing techniques, and hygienic packaging. The company's direct-to-consumer model has facilitated widespread adoption, particularly in Gujarat, where they have over 24,000 repeat customers.

Key features of Sahaj Oil's groundnut oil include:

No Refined Oils: Ensuring purity and natural goodness. No Mix with Other Oils: Guaranteeing 100% groundnut oil. No Preservatives: Keeping the oil chemical-free and natural.

Sahaj Oil offers free delivery across 210 talukas and 33 districts in Gujarat, emphasizing accessibility and convenience for their customers. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has solidified Sahaj Oil's reputation as a leading provider of premium groundnut oil.

About Sahaj Oil

Sahaj Oil, established by M .Babulal & Co., produces high-quality, 100% pure groundnut oil using a chemical-free, cold-pressed process. The company is dedicated to offering products that provide exceptional health benefits and taste. With a strong emphasis on sustainable farming and advanced processing techniques, Sahaj Oil continues to deliver excellence from farm to table.

Contact Information

Sahaj Oil Headquarters

Survey No. 1068/03, Dhari-Amreli Road,

Amreli, Gujarat, India – 365601

