Sahamati and Open Finance Connect Announce Global Report: Will Open Finance Cross One Billion Users by 2030

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Sahamati and Open Finance Connect (OFC) are excited to announce the forthcoming Global Open Finance Adoption Report 2024-2030, a comprehensive analysis of Open Finance growth across key regions, including India, the US, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania and Africa. This landmark report aims to explore the future trajectory of Open Finance, which is poised to reach one billion global users by 2030.

As the financial landscape evolves through data-sharing frameworks like India's Account Aggregator system and similar initiatives worldwide, the Global Open Finance Adoption Report 2024-2030 will offer a detailed look at the key drivers of Open Finance adoption.

The report will highlight use cases spanning lending, wealth management, personal finance, and insurance, as well as non-financial sectors such as travel and entertainment, which are poised to drive the future growth of Open Finance.

"Open Finance is transforming the way financial services are delivered, and this report captures that transformation in real time," said BG Mahesh, CEO of Sahamati. "Partnering with Open Finance Connect allows us to share insights into how the ecosystem is growing globally, with a particular focus on markets like India, US, Brazil and Asia, which are leading this movement."

The report will be unveiled at SamvAAd 2024, the annual conference of Account Aggregator which serves as a key gathering of Open Finance experts, innovators, and regulators. This collaboration between Sahamati and Open Finance Connect reflects the shared mission to drive the global expansion of Open Finance, offering insights to businesses, regulators, and investors looking to navigate and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

"Open Finance Connect is excited to collaborate with Sahamati on this global report, which showcases the immense growth potential in regions such as India, the US, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa," said Kiran Gopinath, Founder of Open Finance Connect. "The report provides a distinctive perspective on how Open Finance can drive innovation, create new economic opportunities, and promote financial inclusion."

The Global Open Finance Adoption Report 2024-2030 will serve as a vital resource for understanding the trends shaping the future of financial ecosystems worldwide. It is expected to offer key insights for consumer-facing fintechs, financial institutions, and technology service providers.

To know more about the report email: info@openfinanceconnect.com

