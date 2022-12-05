Sai Life Sciences releases its Sustainability Report 2022

Sai Life Sciences, a leading (CRO/ CDMO), today announced the release of its Sustainability Report 2022, which has been developed as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. With the theme 'Organising for Sustainability Success' the Report describes the company's efforts in progressively reducing the knowing-doing gap by proactively addressing sustainability-related material issues. Read the full report

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "Amid a backdrop of climate change and a recognition of urgency in implementing development goals, Sai Life Sciences continues to transform promises into action in its pursuit of sustainability. Our 2022 Sustainability Report, reflects sustained efforts across economic, environment and social cornerstones, and reiterates our ethos - Make it Better Together."

The third report released by Sai Life Sciences reveals significant progress in multiple areas. Here are a few of the highlights:

- with an improvement in score from 57 to 63- Received LEED Gold certification for the Research & Technology (R&T) Centre in Hyderabad- Achieved increased utilization of renewable energy in manufacturing operations from 53% to 67%- Received Energy Management System - ISO 50001:2018 certification for Bidar Manufacturing unit- Awarded the for the third consecutive year at its Bidar API manufacturing unit- Qualified for the based on the Communication on Progress (COP)

As part of its organizational transformative initiative, the company made significant progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda:

- Became the first India-headquartered company to join the - Joined ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable as an 'Associate Member'.- Received - Became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the company had been set in 2019 with a three-year timeframe concluding in 2022. Incorporating the learnings from this period, the company is now in the process of envisioning goals and targets for the next phase of its journey.

Sai Life Sciences is a that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2200 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments.

