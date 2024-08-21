Sai University Chennai Formally Announces Closure of Admissions for the 2024 Academic Cycle

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 21: Sai University (Chennai) has officially closed its admissions for the 2024 academic cycle on 15th August 2024 with a holistic selection process. This year, Sai University experienced an overwhelming response with an unprecedented number of applications from talented and competitive students all over India. This reinforces the confidence and trust of parents and counsellors in Sai University and also reflects the growing reputation and excellence in liberal education model that Sai University is known for.

Dr. Vivek Shivhare, the Admissions Director, extended his gratitude for the keen interest shown by prospective students and their families. He noted the exceptional level of interest among students in multidisciplinary undergraduate education (Liberal model) this year. The admissions committee found the selection process challenging yet rewarding due to the high calibre of applicants.

The university's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic environment remains stronger than ever.

Sai University remains committed to empowering students and parents by providing a variety of opportunities to interact with the institution. This includes campus tours, informative webinars, masterclasses, and sessions detailing different programs and resources.

Sai University's orientation day is scheduled on August 22, 2024, at its One Hub campus in Paiyanur, Chennai. Prospective students who have not yet enrolled are welcome to attend and discover the university's unique educational methods during this event.

For students who were unable to get admissions this cycle, Sai University encourages them to consider applying for the next academic year. Detailed information about the application process, deadlines, and requirements will be made available on the university's official website.

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our esteemed community and look forward to welcoming our newest cohort of students in the upcoming academic year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor