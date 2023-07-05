SAIL clocks its best ever Apr-June performance in production and sales

July 5, 2023

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has achieved record-breaking performance in the first quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 - both in terms of production and sales.

The production of hot metal, crude steel, and saleable steel of 5.037 million tonnes (MT), 4.667 MT, and 4.405 MT, respectively, marked the best-ever first-quarter results, the Ministry of Steel said in a release.

"These figures represent a remarkable growth of 7 per cent, 8 per cent, and 8 per cent respectively in comparison to the previous best."

SAIL also attained its highest-ever sales performance in the first quarter by achieving a sales volume of 3.9 MT, thereby marking a growth of around 24 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

"This record-breaking performance by SAIL has come up in the light of its continued focus on maximizing capacity utilization and meeting the customer demands," the release added.

