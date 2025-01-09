SAIL strengthens Maha Kumbh with 45,000 tonnes of steel

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna, has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Ministry of Steel said in a release that the total quantity of steel supplied includes chequered plates, hot strip mill plates, mild steel plates, angles and joists.

SAIL had supplied steel during the Mahakumbh Mela of 2013, demonstrating the company's consistent support for the notable public event.

The steel supplied by SAIL will play a crucial role in supporting the construction of various temporary structures essential for the smooth and successful conduct of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

These include pontoon bridges, passages, temporary steel bridges, substations and flyovers. Major customers for this steel supply include the Public Works Department (PWD), Uttar Pradesh State Bridges Corporation, the Electricity Board and their suppliers.

SAIL said it is proud to contribute steel for such a large-scale event, a symbol of the nation's rich cultural heritage.

"The company remains committed to contributing to national projects that enhance the country's infrastructure and promote its cultural and social well-being," the release said.

The Maha Kumbh Mela , one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, serves as a confluence not only of rivers but also of cultures, traditions, and artistic expressions.

The grand event, celebrated every twelve years, transcends the boundaries of religion and spirituality, offering a platform to showcase India's rich cultural heritage.

Crores of devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh.

"Shahi Snan" will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations on Thursday.

