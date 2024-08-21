Saimik Sen, Editor - Herald Global Felicitated Pride of India, Prestigious Brands and Brands of the Decade at the Goalfest Conclave 2024

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bangalore (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], August 21: The Goalfest Conclave 2024 was held on 20th August at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, India. The event commenced with a recognition ceremony led by Mr. Saimik Sen, the Editor-In-Chief of Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. The conclave garnered attention due to the presence of notable individuals such as Shri Arvind Sawant - Member of Parliament for Mumbai South and Chief Spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Dr. Vijay Kalantri - President of the All India Association of Industries, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee- Metropolitan MMRDA Commissioner, Lalit Gandhi - President of MACCIA (Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture), and Nitin Thakker - President of the Bombay Bar Association were honored with the Pride of India Awards. Also, Shri Arvind Sawant delivered a highly motivational and inspiring speech, addressing all the achievers and leaving a lasting impact on the attendees.

Goal Fest Conclave is a platform to bring together various visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads who play a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions.

The event also included the recognition of various individuals from different fields, including Rajesh Jais, Sadiya Siddiqui, Tanuj Virwani, Rajesh Kumar, Yuvraj Walmiki, D'Evil, Indraneil Sen Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Anantvijay Joshi, Aanchal G Singgh, Amit Sana, Devindar Walmiki, Rahul Shetty, Sunny Hinduja, Sunita Rajwar, Jameel Khan, Amit Sadh, Suyash Prabhudessai, Deanne Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Mukti Mohan, Raveena Tandon, Anjumm Shharma, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Amit Mishra, Pravin Kalnawat. These accomplished individuals were honored with Industry No.1 awards in their respective categories.

Goal Fest Conclave 2024 included the unveiling of Prestigious Brands of India Awards 2024, a listing of remarkable brands who have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the market. The winners were selected after a rigorous three phases of research conducted by BARC Asia research team which included secondary research, primary survey and the rating given by independent jury members.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brands of India awards: Tata Structura, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Superdry, SMA India, PayPal, TATA Green Batteries, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, TATA Projects, Fortis Hospital, EaseMyTrip, Nike, TATA Pravesh, Himalaya BabyCare, BOSS Appliances, GEKI Hot n Spicy Korean Ramen, EGOSS Shoes and Eveready Lighting.

Followed by Prestigious Rising Brands such as: Bajaj Broking (www.bajajbroking.in), PetStar, Sensodent K, Ratnaafin Capital (www.ratnaafin.com), MARIO Foods, Swiggy, iPhone 15 series and Venusia Max.

Followed by them, the exceptional brands who have shown consistent growth over the last 10 years in their respective industry were awarded as Brand of Decade 2024. Winners were: Mahindra Susten, APL Apollo Tubes, MAK Lubricants, Star Cement, Amul, Saridon, NESCAFE, YES Bank, Sri City, Tata Salt, Fenesta, ICICI Lombard, CP Plus, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., JSW Steel, Durex, Topps India, JK Tyre and Omaxe.

Finally, the Goal Fest Conclave was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meisters". This category was specially curated to felicitate various dignitaries who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. The awardees were: Sachin Chaudhary, Shailza Mittal, Divya Bhatia, Sanjay Nirwan, Utsav Banerjee, Amarjeet Kaur, Pulin Parekh, Shiv Kumar Singh B, Retasha Lewis, Ravindra Bhatia, Mohit Sharma, Sushrut Wani, Charu Malhotra, Subhankar Sen, Pradeep Purohit, Nipun Kaushal, R. Shivashankar, Susmita Nag, Gaurav Ramdev, Jaiveer Duggal, Ankit Jain.

The event wrapped up with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on the 17th of November 2024, at Sheraton Grande Hotel Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand. With this leap of success, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of leadership summit.

Please check the below links for further information

www.prestigiousbrands.co

www.herald.global

www.barc.asia

www.ertcmedia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor