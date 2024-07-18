Saina Nehwal Inaugurates Badminton Pros Academy at Dosti West County – Balkum, Thane (W)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 18 : Dosti Realty, a well-established player in the real estate sector known for delivering exceptional residential experiences and elevated lifestyle projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, has launched a state-of-the-art badminton training centre – Badminton Pros Academy by Saina Nehwal at its project Dosti West County – Balkum, Thane (W).

Badminton Pros Academy in the Dosti Club County at Dosti West County will be managed by the well-known club operators Ileseum Clubs adding an additional glam to the sporting facilities there. Badminton Pros Academy by Saina Nehwal was inaugurated on July 5, 2024, with Saina Nehwal adding a touch of star sporting power to the occasion.

The training academy and badminton courts are integral parts of the luxurious clubhouse – Dosti Club County within Dosti West County. Dosti Club County epitomises a holistic lifestyle, reflecting Dosti Realty's unwavering commitment to providing residents with an exceptional living experience. Saina Nehwal's Badminton Pros Academy, brought on board by the renowned Ileseum Clubs in partnership with Dosti Realty, ensures that residents enjoy a larger-than-life experience with various amenities and services.

With the commissioning of Badminton Pros Academy by Saina Nehwal, residents will receive the valuable opportunity to engage in physical activity, promoting fitness and well-being conveniently and enjoyably. Dosti Realty has tried to bridge the gap between the often-limited sporting culture and the growing need for exercise in our country. The badminton court, a cornerstone of this initiative, offers residents of all ages an opportunity to embrace a healthier lifestyle, underscoring Dosti Realty's commitment to enhancing the quality of life through sports and recreation.

Commenting on the launch of the Badminton Pros Academy by shuttling champ Saina Nehwal, Mr. Anuj Goradia, Director – Dosti Realty said, “At Dosti Realty, our mission has been to elevate the living experience of our residents. The launch of the world-class Badminton Pros Academy at Dosti West County is a testament to our commitment to providing superior category amenities that foster a healthy and active lifestyle. Having Saina Nehwal, a badminton legend involved with us through her academy, is a tremendous honour and highlights our commitment to fostering a community that gets the best of life.”

Ms. Shraddha Goradia, Director – Dosti Realty said, “We believe in creating communities that offer more than just homes. The addition of the Badminton Pros Academy by Saina Nehwal and our partnerships with renowned cultural and recreational institutions underscores our dedication to enriching the lives of our residents at Dosti West County.”

Ms. Saina Nehwal, Indian Professional Badminton Player, and Former World No. 1 said, “I am thrilled to bring my Badminton Pros Academy to Dosti West County through Ileseum Clubs at Balkum, Thane (W). Facilities like these are essential for nurturing young talent and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. This academy will provide residents with professional training and access to world-class coaching, helping to foster a community that values fitness and sportsmanship. It's wonderful to see Dosti Realty's commitment to providing top-notch amenities that inspire residents to engage in sports and fitness.”

Mr. Nitin Nagpal, Director – Sales and Marketing, Dosti Realty said, “Dosti West County is designed to provide a holistic living experience. Dosti Realty has always been known for pushing its own benchmarks and here we have done just that even within the amenities provided, we are giving residents not just a state-of-the-art badminton court but also the opportunity to train under the famous Badminton Pros Academy by Saina Nehwal.”

Mr Pavit Singh, Ileseum Clubs, Founder and Partner of Ileseum Sports and Clubs LLP – “Partnering with Badminton Pros Academy by Saina Nehwal, a celebrated badminton champion's training academy, is truly inspiring for our residents. Her dedication and achievements in the sports arena serve as a powerful motivation for many aspiring residents within our community who are passionate about badminton. At Ileseum, we believe that India is going to be the global superpower for the next 30 years, and to unleash our true potential, the population needs to be socially, emotionally, and physically fit. We want to create communities driven by active living through these partnerships.”

Dosti Realty has consistently set high standards for excellent living experiences, continually pushing its own benchmarks. The independent clubhouse culture, first introduced by Dosti Realty in Dosti Acres in Mumbai in 2005, has now been elevated to new heights with the facilities at Dosti West County, epitomising luxury and recreation. Dosti West County is a thriving community with over 900 families already residing there and an additional 3050+ families eagerly awaiting the completion of their residences in the under-construction towers. Offering a diverse range of 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK homes, Dosti West County ensures a perfect fit for every lifestyle. The latest offerings at Dosti West County reinforce Dosti Realty's reputation for delivering exceptional living experiences, combining luxurious amenities with a vibrant, connected community.

Dosti West County – Phase 5 – Dosti Olive – Wing B project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054037, Dosti West County – Phase 6 – Dosti Maple project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054424, Dosti West County – Phase 7 – Dosti Willow project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700056278, Dosti West County – Phase 4 – Dosti Pine projects registered under MahaRERA No. P51700025834, Dosti West County – Phase 3 – Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015501, Dosti West County – Dosti Nest – Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 is registered under MahaRERA Nos. P51700033640, P51700033663, P51700049724 & P51700050253, and is available on the website – https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. The right to admission, use, and enjoyment of all or any of the facilities/amenities in the Dosti Club County is reserved by the Promoters and shall be subject to payment of such admission fees, annual charges, and compliance of terms and conditions as may be specified from time to time by the Promoters. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. T&C Apply.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 129 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.70 mn—sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn. sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 15,800+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor