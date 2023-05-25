Saint-Gobain Gyproc announces the winners of the 13th edition of its International Gypsum Trophy 2023

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Recently, Saint-Gobain awarded prizes for the 13th edition of its International Gypsum Trophy. From the Americas to Asia, from Europe to Africa, our most talented and skilled Gypsum installers competed in six categories: Plasterboard, Plaster, Residential, Non-Residential, Innovation and Ceilings, for the chance to win one of 15 prizes. Two prizes were awarded in each category: the Winner and the 2nd Prize.

From India, four contractors were nominated for five projects at the prestigious International Gypsum Trophy 2023 in Athens, Greece, with two of them receiving recognition for their outstanding work. Gyproc India secured the second prize in the plasterboard category with contracting firm Ambience Interiors Pvt. Ltd. for the Meta office project in Gurugram, a 135,000 sqft office space spread over six floors that also houses the 'Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy.' The building was designed to incorporate spaces that blend real, online, virtual, and augmented worlds, with artworks by renowned Indian artists showcasing the country's cultural diversity. The building has also been awarded the LEED Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council. In the Residential Category with the contracting firm DHIPL Projects Pvt. Ltd., India won the second prize for the DY Patil University hostel blocks, which were constructed in three phases with a complex overhanging truss-supported structure spanning over 37,000 sqm. The project was critical to the expansion plans of the sprawling 65-acre campus that houses residential hostels for girls, boys, and staff quarters.

"The International Gypsum Trophy is a great opportunity for all of us at Saint-Gobain Gyproc to directly connect with those who are using our products, the craftsmen and contractors who are on the ground, those with whom we can both share our knowledge but also learn from, those who are best able to demonstrate the benefits of our materials and use them to their greatest advantage. Through trusting relationships with our customers and confidence in our products, we have become one of the leaders in the industry. We are dedicated to developing the skills and knowledge of our customers and we reward their loyalty through this International Gypsum Trophy" - Venkat Subramanian, Managing Director - Gypsum, Insulation and Mortars (Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd.)

