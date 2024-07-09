Sairee Chahal and TRTL Ventures create a platform to connect Japanese business leaders with Indian businesses

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 9: In a major endeavour to boost Japanese investment in Indian startups, Sairee Chahal, Founder of Mahila Money, and Appreciate Capital in collaboration with TRTL Ventures, hosted delegations from Japan to strengthen cooperation in business and startup investment between the two nations.

The event was attended by a delegation from Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO Japan), Hideyuki Hongo of Startia Holdings Inc.; Yasuyuki Aisu of SegueGroup Co. Ltd.; Shinichiro Naito, Findstar Group Co., Ltd; Kazuhiro Goto, D-Pops Group Co. Ltd; Kunihiro Tanaka, SAKURA internet Inc; Hirotaka Yoshida, Yumenosora Holdings Inc; Takashi Yamazoe, Cosmo Beauty Co., Ltd.; and Ayatoshi Yoshizumi, Cloud Ace, Inc. The event which witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading business owners, founders, CXOs, investors, and ecosystem leaders from both nations marked a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment between India and Japan.

The delegation accompanied by TRTL also visited the Japanese Embassy in Delhi and met with Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki. The ambassador warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed his support for their efforts to enter the rapidly growing Indian market. The delegation conveyed their commitment to long-term business development in India and affirmed their dedication to continuing investments in startups through TRTL's VC fund.

"The collaboration between India and Japan holds immense potential for driving innovation and economic growth. This event has provided a unique opportunity to strengthen these ties and explore new avenues for cooperation," said Sairee Chahal, Founder, Mahila Money and Appreciate Capital. "We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and commitment from both sides to enhance technology and investment cooperation relations."

The day's agenda featured a series of engaging activities, including a session at the Paytm office and a networking evening at the India-Japan Startup & Investment Cooperation event. The networking event in the evening was the opportunity to meet and connect with the most influential figures in the India-Japan business landscape.

Sharing their thoughts on the event, Rakesh Chabbra and Yasuhiro Seo from TRTL Ventures also expressed, "India and Japan have a long history of business and trade. Nearly 50,000 Indian working professionals across sectors like IT professionals, engineers, finance, and management personnel reside in Japan and are gainfully employed. Japan is the 5th largest investor in India. Our goal is to strengthen the ecosystem, where Indian and Japanese enterprises can thrive together. The event has been a testament to the collaborative spirit that drives our mutual success,"

From April 2000 to March 2024, the Indian economy received cumulative FDI inflows of $41.91 billion from Japan. Currently, over 1,439 Japanese companies operate in India, contributing to a thriving bilateral business landscape. Additionally, Japanese venture capitalists have invested over $10 billion in Indian startups, further cementing the robust investment relationship between the two nations.

The event's success is a testament to the growing economic synergy between India and Japan, recognizing the critical role these interactions play in the growth and innovation of both economies. With the foundation laid for future collaborations, the India-Japan business relationship is poised for unprecedented growth.

About TRTL Ventures

TRTL Ventures is a Singapore-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage Indian startups tackling real problems through Internet and DeepTech-based innovation. TRTL aims to be the facilitator for the India-Japan corridor in business technology culture and collaboration.

About Mahila Money:

Mahila Money is a full stack financial products and services platform offering capital solutions for women entrepreneurs in India. Mahila Money specialises in offering loans to women who want to grow their own business along with financial literacy resources and community to achieve their financial goals. The Mahila Money ecosystem is committed towards supporting women's business growth and increasing their contribution to the GDP by becoming the largest source of productive credit-backed capital for women in business. Bridging women's growth aspirations by unlocking a wealth of diverse yet tailormade financial opportunities.

