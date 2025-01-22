Sakhiya Skin Clinic’s Ambitious Growth Vision: Expanding to 100 Clinics Nationwide in Two Years

Surat(Gujarat) [India], January 22: Sakhiya Skin Clinic, a pioneer in dermatology and aesthetic medicine in India, aims to have 100 clinics across the country within the next two years as part of its ambitious growth strategy to further strengthen its position as a leader in skincare and haircare.

Founded in 1998 by renowned dermatologist Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, Sakhiya Skin Clinic currently operates 35 clinics across India. The number is expected to rise to 40 by the end of the current financial year.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic's range of treatments spans acne management, anti-ageing therapies and advanced cosmetic procedures, all powered by US FDA-approved technologies. The clinic ensures personalized solutions for every patient. Over the past 27 years, the clinic has treated over 10 lakh patients and redefined the standards of clinical dermatology and aesthetic excellence.

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, Founder of Sakhiya Skin Clinic, said, “Our mission has always been to provide world-class care with a focus on safety, precision and patient satisfaction. We are committed to not just meeting but exceeding international standards by adopting the latest technologies and using the finest quality products in all our clinics. Our goal is to help patient rediscover their confidence and beauty. Our target of reaching 100 clinics by the end of 2027 is a step in that direction.”

All centres of Sakhiya Skin Clinic are staffed by highly skilled dermatologists, cosmetologists and therapists who bring a patient-centric approach to every treatment.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic is also set to launch “Just Skin and Hair Clinic,” a dedicated division aimed at providing affordable, high-quality skincare solutions in Tier-3 cities.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic's plastic surgery centres offer all surgical and non-surgical procedures, while Dr. Sakhiya Advanced Skin Science, its product division, makes a wide range of skincare products. Sakhiya Skin Clinic is also a firm believer in giving back to society. The PJ Sakhiya Charitable Trust, its philanthropic arm, conducts free health camps and also promotes awareness through various educational initiatives.

