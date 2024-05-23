Sakir M Dadu Named Most Trusted Cyber & Corporate Advocate in India at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: Sakir M Dadu, the distinguished Founder of Dadu Legal Firm, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by being bestowed with the prestigious title of Most Trusted Cyber & Corporate Advocate in India at the renowned Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024. This esteemed event, meticulously organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded with grandeur on the 12th of May 2024, in the bustling city of Mumbai, graced by the esteemed presence of MShilpa Shetty Kundra as the Chief Guest and Rithvik Dhanjani as the host, adding a touch of glamour to the event. As the spotlight gleamed upon the stage, Sakir M Dadu, an epitome of legal acumen and ethical advocacy, stepped forward to receive this distinguished recognition, symbolizing his unwavering dedication to safeguarding cyber and corporate integrity.

At the heart of Dadu Legal Firm lies a commitment to legal excellence and ethical advocacy, with a specialized focus on cyber law and corporate governance. Under the astute leadership of Sakir M Dadu, the firm has earned widespread acclaim for its unwavering commitment to upholding legal standards and protecting the interests of its clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Reflecting on this momentous achievement, Sakir M Dadu remarked, "I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious accolade, which serves as a testament to our firm's unwavering dedication to excellence and integrity. At Dadu Legal Firm, we are not merely legal practitioners; we are advocates for justice and guardians of ethical conduct. This recognition further reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled legal representation and advocacy to our clients, ensuring they navigate the complexities of cyber and corporate law with confidence and clarity."

The Global Excellence Awards, with their illustrious legacy, have emerged as a beacon of recognition for outstanding achievements across diverse sectors. Looking back on past editions, the inaugural GEA in 2018 marked a momentous beginning, with the graceful presence of Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest. Subsequent editions continued to raise the bar, featuring luminaries such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and once again, Madhuri Dixit Nene, in roles of distinction. Throughout its journey, Brand Empower Pvt Ltd has remained steadfast in its commitment to celebrating excellence and honoring trailblazers across various domains. Among the notable winners included the Best Supporting Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Anjali Anand, Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Female)- Manasi Parekh, Best Actor of the Year (TV)- Nakuul Mehta, Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Male)- Pushkar Jog, Most Popular Choreographer for (Akhiyaan Gulaab)- Vijay Ganguly, Inspiring Personality In Culinary Excellence- Shivesh Bhatia, Impactful Performer (Female) for Fighter- Sanjeeda Shaikh, and many more.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the force behind the Global Excellence Awards, proudly unveils its esteemed collaborators for the event. These partners encompass Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a pool of over 30,000 entries, Brand Empower has diligently selected 120 winners across various sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. Additionally, the event recognizes exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers.

Renowned for its dedication to acknowledging excellence across diverse fields, Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for the initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, Creativity, Innovation & Quality. Collaborating with industry leader Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Brand Empower maintains its standard for industry recognition and empow

