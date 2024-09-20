"Saksh" Unveiled: A Testament to Five Generations of Family Legacy by Dr.Amit Kamle

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 20: In a moving ceremony held on September 15, 2024, "Saksh", a tribute to five generations of family history, under the banner of A.K. International Tourism, spearheaded by Dr. Amit Kamle and Pornima Kamle. The book is penned by renowned author Jayashri Desai and offers an intimate look into the legacy of Dr. Shahurao Gorde, a recipient of the prestigious Kaisar-i-Hind award, and his descendants, whose lives have been marked by simplicity, dedication, and service to the community.

The unveiling ceremony in Pune began with a special Holy Communion service conducted by Right Reverend Bishop Andrew Rathod, Bishop of the Pune Diocese. This service was made particularly memorable by the participation of three living generations of the Gorde-Masoji-Kamle family, symbolizing the unity and continuity that the book celebrates.

The book, Saksh, which translates to "testimony," encapsulates over six months of research, including 35 personal interviews, written narratives, and contributions from family members scattered across time zones in the USA, UK, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. The project was initiated by Dr. Amit Kamle during his community service visits to Miraj, Sangli, Ashta and Kolhapur, where the seeds for this historical account were planted.

A Story of Legacy and Service

At its heart, Saksh is a story of service, values, and dedication passed down through the generations. It chronicles the life of renowned Gospel Maestro Dr.Amit Kamle's maternal great-great-grandfather Dr. Shahurao Gorde of Ashta, a recipient of the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal, an award given by the British Empire to individuals who performed distinguished public service in India. This honor places him alongside renowned figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Pandita Ramabai and William James Wanless. The narrative unfolds through the lives of not only his descendants, including Dr. Satishchandra Gorde, Saraswati Gorde alias Sona, George Masoji, Pramila Masoji alias Chana, Diwakar Gorde alias Diwanna, Jivanrao Kamble, Manorama Kamble alias Mana, Bhalchandra Gorde but also descendants of Nanasaheb Kamble including Dr.Madhukar Kamle & his wife Indirabai Kamle whose contributions to society have been invaluable.

The book delves deep into the family's roots, sharing stories of their simple, honest way of life, highlighting how their work has benefited the larger community. The family's history is intertwined with the lives of other prominent families such as the Masoji, Kamle, Jacob, Salvi, and Kambles, all of whom are represented in this remarkable work.

A Memorable Launch Ceremony

The launch ceremony of Saksh was a deeply emotional and significant event for the family. The unveiling of the book was led by the senior members of the family, including Arvind Masoji, Irawati Salvi, Nandini Bhakre, Manik Gorde, and Mangala Jacob, who came together to unveil the book before the assembled guests. In a special gesture, autographed copies of the book were signed by three generations of the family, adding a personal touch to the occasion.

In his address to the family, Dr. Amit Kamle emphasized the significance of preserving the family's legacy for future generations. He stated, "This book Saksh is more than a record of our family's history - it is a testament to our values, principles, and the selfless service we have offered to society. It is a treasure that we pass on to future generations, and I am deeply humbled to have had the opportunity to compile these stories. I believe that this book will not only inspire our family but also resonate with communities across Maharashtra, reminding us all of the importance of heritage, unity, and service."

A Tribute to Family and Community

The ceremony was also marked by the presentation of a family tree which served as a visual representation of the family's growth and evolution over the generations. The evening was filled with games, fun activities, and a fellowship dinner, further cementing the bond between the generations.

This book represents the coming together of numerous voices, stories, and perspectives, all of which have shaped the family's history. It serves as a reminder that the values of service, humility, and community are timeless and continue to inspire even in the modern era.

Saksh: A Lasting Legacy

As the book becomes available to the public, it is expected to inspire not only members of the Gorde-Masoji-Kamle family but also readers from diverse backgrounds, particularly those interested in understanding how personal histories intersect with larger societal changes. Saksh is more than just a family historyit is a reflection on how personal legacies contribute to the greater good, and it is a must-read for those interested in the power of family, history, and service.

