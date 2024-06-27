Sakshi Bhogal received the award for India’s Best Personality Transformation Coach for Men

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: An award ceremony program was organized in Bangalore, Karnataka on 20th June, where in influencers, bloggers, creators and educators from different fields from all over the country participated. This program was organized by Santosh Lad. This ceremony commenced under the esteemed presence of Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka Mr. Siddaramaiah as chief guest. The event witnessed the presence of Popular actress of Kannada film industry “Sreeleela”. The event was attended by diverse renowned personalities of the country.

In this program, Sakshi Bhogal was honored with the prestigious award for “India’s Best Personality Transformation Coach for Men and Celebrity Influencer” under the Personality Development and Grooming category.

Let us know more about Sakshi Bhogal:-

“Sakshi Bhogal” is a renowned Indian Actress, Entrepreneur and celebrity influencer. She was the Jury member of Miss & Mrs. India and the Jaipur Brand Ambassador of Weaa India. She has worked with various celebrities in Bollywood industry and has incredible google presence. She is now popular on social media platforms in podcast with renowned actors, social influencers.

Now the most unique thing about Sakshi is “Transform with Sakshi” the concept emphasizing on changing entire personality of Men – the outer styling and the inner thinking behavior patterns.

Sakshi is passionate about empowering individuals. She guides people on their journey to personal and professional excellence. As a transformational coach, she improves a client's whole way of thinking and being. She has unique a holistic approach and focus on all their needs.

Expertise of a decade in fashion, styling and modeling industry Sakshi has created an amazing platform with her unique persona to make “Men“ feel more valued in todays world. Yes you heard it right, it's about Men styling and grooming for the first time in India.

Beauty with brain is the perfect title describing her work, she has deep dived into male psychology and hence her program includes as follows:-

The outer styling which includes personalized styling program after analyzing the personality, likes, habits, body language communication skills and budget. She delivers the unique transformation where in Men gains more confidence and is very well styled for different occasions whether it's dating or a formal gathering. The styling is uniquely tailored for each personality type and different body shapes. She provides guidance related to skin care, hair care, dental care, perfumes, accessories, hair removal, hygiene, fitness etc.

As we know men do not speak much about their emotions, so here is the magic of Sakshi which really helps in improving mental wellbeing for men covering anxiety, depression, loneliness or insomnia. She has an amazing pool of success stories which exemplifies her amazing understanding of men psychology. She understands the men in very few words and her clientele says “she becomes an amazing friend who really understand them”

Now whether you are facing an interview or going to meet your special one, she will guide you on all aspect, so you will not feel embarrassed in any situation.

She has global clients and travel abroad for work. She can be reached at email transformwithsakshi@gmail.com

