Sakshi Gupta Crowned Mrs. India International Summit 2024 at Mrs. India Inc Season 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: In an inspiring celebration of beauty, talent, and empowerment, Sakshi Gupta has been crowned Mrs. India International Summit 2024 at the esteemed Mrs. India Inc 2024 Season 5 competition. Sakshi, hailing from Bangalore, will proudly represent India at the upcoming Mrs. International Summit.

Sakshi's remarkable journey from a corporate professional to a celebrated makeup artist, model, and content creator exemplifies her multifaceted talents and dedication. She is also a trained belly dancer, showcasing her passion for the arts and creativity. Driven by kindness and an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Sakshi believes in the power of continuous learning and personal growth.

"I am incredibly honoured to receive this title," Sakshi expressed. "This journey is not just about winning; it's about connecting with others and making a positive impact in their lives. I hope to inspire women everywhere to embrace their unique journeys and pursue their passions wholeheartedly."

The grand finale was a breathtaking event that highlighted the stories and talents of remarkable women from across India. The panel of judges, comprising distinguished figures from various industries, praised Sakshi's authenticity, grace, and commitment to uplifting others.

The National Director of Mrs. India Inc, Mohini Sharma, applauded Sakshi on her achievement, stating, "Sakshi embodies the essence of empowerment and resilience. Her journey is a testament to the incredible potential within every woman, and we are excited to see her shine on the international stage at the Mrs. International Summit."

As Mrs. India International Summit 2024, Sakshi Gupta is eager to leverage her platform to advocate for kindness, creativity, and the importance of self-expression. She looks forward to representing India with pride and making meaningful connections around the world.

