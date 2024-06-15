Salaar Actress Sriya Reddy unveils special edition Timex and Guess watches at Kamal watches,Aparna Mall for their 55th anniversary

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15: US-based watchmaker Timex Group commemorates their strong partnership with their Hyderabad based partner Kamal watches (Aparna Mall) through a special edition watches collection from Timex and Guess. At a grand celebration, popular Actor Sriya Reddy was invited to grace the occasion and unveil the special collection.

Established in 1969 with its inaugural retail outlet in Abids, Hyderabad, Kamal Watch Company has expanded its presence to over 50 stores across 8 cities. With over 55 years of unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company has cemented its reputation as the "Best Watch Dealer" among customers. The opening of the new store at Aparna Mall reaffirms Kamal Watch Company's dedication to providing its valued customers with the finest selection of timepieces.

Customers visiting the Kamal Watches store can explore the newly launched exclusive collection from Timex and Guess (Limited qty) and a variety of other watch brands. Kamal group also houses other brand collections of Timex group ie... Gc, Daniel wellington, Ferragamo & Versace featuring a range of designs that cater to diverse tastes.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India expressed, "Partnerships like these are reflective of Timex Group's values where people are at the core of our very foundation. We are delighted to have reached this milestone year with Kamal Watches and we look forward to closing on a century. Hyderabad is a very important market for us and the fashion forward consumer mindset enables us to bring more innovation and styles. With the special edition watches collection, our consumers are in for a complete treat."

Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL) designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces, and is part of Timex Group which is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. Apart from Timex, one of the leading watch brands in India, TGIL has a vast range of licensed brands like Versace, Guess, Guess Collection, Philip Plein, Plein Sport, Ferragamo, Nautica, Ted Baker, Adidas Original and UCB watches. It retails via over 5000 offline trade stores and key online marketplaces. TGIL also operates over 40 exclusive franchise stores under the umbrella of Just Watches and Timex World.

