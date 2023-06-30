SaladO: Revolutionizing the Salad Industry, Strengthening Operations with State-Wise Partnerships

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: SaladO, India's largest salad brand, is on its mission to scale its operations by appointing State-Wise Partners across the country.

After achieving tremendous success with its cloud kitchen model, SaladO is now gearing up for a significant expansion into the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment. The brand aims to establish SaladO Cafe outlets at prime locations such as airports, malls, IT parks, food hubs, and other prominent areas.

Kamlesh Rohra, Co-Founder of SaladO, emphasizes the crucial role of strong local operations when venturing into the QSR model. He explains, "Operating a diverse range of restaurants from a central location results in significant operational costs. To overcome this challenge, SaladO is actively seeking robust State Partnerships across India. This strategic move will enhance our local operations and solidify our brand's presence in every nook and cranny of the country."

The company SaladO has already forged successful partnerships in Karnataka and Telangana. It now sets its sights on securing formidable state partners in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Eastern States, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

Abhishek Das, the CEO of SaladO, acknowledges that appointing State Partners may exert pressure on margins initially, but firmly believes that it will be instrumental in establishing a prominent brand presence and streamlining operations in the long run.

With ambitions to become the leading global salad brand, SaladO's appointment of strong State Partners will enable the company to shift its focus toward international markets while ensuring consistent quality and uniformity.

Kamlesh sheds light on the logistical challenges faced by the brand, stating, "Currently, we must transport all raw materials, premixes, packaging materials, and even kiosks from our flagship kitchen in Nashik, Maharashtra. This leads to increased final product prices due to logistics costs. However, by establishing robust sourcing networks on a state-wise basis, we aim to reduce overall production costs."

Kamlesh says about the offerings in SaladO Cafe, "Indulge in a delightful array of flavors with our cafe menu, offering a diverse selection of salads, wraps, sandwiches, cold pressed juices, thick shakes, and aromatic tea/coffee. Whether you crave a refreshing and healthy option or a satisfying treat, we have something to suit every taste bud. Explore our extensive range and savor the joy of choice."

When questioned about the criteria for selecting State Partners, Abhishek said, "We welcome individuals or entities with a strong business background and understanding to join us as State Partners. They should possess the necessary financial backing to execute our expansion plans successfully. Additionally, our State Partners must ensure the same exceptional taste experience throughout their respective states, replicating the quality we offer at our headquarters in Nashik."

The industry is eager to see SaladO's stepping into the QSR segment through its parallel brand SaladO Cafe. Everyone is hopeful that the brand will establish itself in the cloud kitchen model and write its own fortune in the SaladO cafe venture.

