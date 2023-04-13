Salespeople vote Vymo as a Leader in Financial Services CRM on G2

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (/PRNewswire): Vymo, the sales engagement platform of choice for the world's leading financial institutions, has achieved a Leader ranking in the Financial Services CRM category on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. G2 scores and ranks products to help technology leaders compare and evaluate platforms and simplify the buying process.

Vymo offers an industry-first one-tap mobile sales experience - comparable to the ease and convenience of leading B2C applications such as Uber, Amazon & Netflix. Its intuitive user interface seamlessly ties into an agent or relationship manager's daily activities and helps them orchestrate customer engagements, automate workflow execution, and simplify sales reporting.

As a result, Vymo has set new benchmarks for enterprise applications, reporting a Daily Active Usage of over 75%, with users spending an average of 60 minutes on the platform every day.

"Vymo's user interface is designed for simplicity and is useful to stay on top of pending customer interactions. It reminds me about upcoming sales engagements and tells me everything I need to know about the customer. It's like a digital personal diary," says a Senior Relationship Manager at one of the large banks.

Yet another user who manages a distributed sales team for a large insurance company, writes, "Vymo is the best app for understanding what your team is doing on-ground. That's why I recommend this application to every orgzation and their employees for making life easy."

Vymo captures sales activities automatically without any manual intervention and then nudges next best actions based on winning behaviors of top performers. It helps sales functions improve sales productivity bottom-up and directly impact revenue outcomes.

"We're thrilled with this recognition. Over the years, we have made significant investments on deep verticalization for BFSI and being the single pane of glass for our users across the globe. We're glad that these efforts have paid off," says Venkat Malladi, Co-founder & CTO of Vymo. "We are committed to providing the best and most innovative user experience to agents, relationship managers, wholesalers, producers, and other sales users in the Banking, insurance, and Financial Services industries," he adds.

Vymo (www.vymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester in the 2022 Wave report on sales engagement platforms.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

Resources

Watch Vymo in action - https://youtu.be/W8KODHivO_U

Comprehensive guide to Sales Engagement platforms - www.vymo.com/seg

G2 Grid® for Financial Services CRM - https://www.g2.com/reports/d86e1c29-fe34-4f5f-974e-97f4be5d6953/preview?product=vymo

Media Contact:

Gunjan Saha

pr@getvymo.com

