Salman Khan Loved Sonu Sood's Film Fateh's Trending Song "Heer": Lyricist-Composer Shabbir Ahmed

New Delhi [India], January 10: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez's film Fateh is set to release on January 10. Did you know that Salman Khan also has a contribution to this film? The story revolves around the trending song Heer, which Salman Khan liked very much. Composed by Shabbir Ahmed, the song was initially appreciated by Salman Khan, but it was later given to Sonu Sood's film Fateh. Salman Khan himself mentioned this in Bigg Boss, saying, "I also have a contribution in the film Fateh. In fact, the song Heer was very dear to me, but now it is part of this film."

Sonu Sood expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for this gesture. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Ajay Pal Sharma.

Shabbir Ahmed, who has penned lyrics for many of Salman Khan's films, shared, "During the lockdown, I composed this song, which Salman Khan liked a lot. When I played it for Sonu Sood, he was impressed too. I sought Salman Khan's permission, and he graciously said, 'No problem, let them have it.' Later, when Sonu Sood appeared on Bigg Boss, Salman Khan even mentioned the song. This reflects his magnanimity and kind-hearted nature. He is like a godfather to me. I am thrilled that the song is trending and being appreciated. I have also worked on another song for the film, sung by B Praak, which will be released soon."

Hailing from Muftiganj in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Shabbir Ahmed has carved a niche for himself as a lyricist after much struggle. During the lockdown, he also started composing songs. Having learned music since 1997, Shabbir Ahmed has collaborated with composers like Sajid-Wajid, Salim-Sulaiman, Pritam, and Himesh Reshammiya, gaining significant experience. He credits much of his learning to tabla maestro Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, the father of Sajid-Wajid, and Padma Shri Rashid Ali Khan, with whom he worked on several singles.

Inspired by Madan Mohan's music, Shabbir Ahmed works in a team with Ismail Darbar's elder brother Yaseen Darbar and Anees Sabri. He has composed over 400 songs spanning various genres, including romantic, melodious, dance numbers, and Sufi tracks. His wife, Shomaila Ahmed, also plays a significant role in lyrics, music, and track creation.

Shabbir Ahmed has penned songs for Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar and is composing music for Emraan Hashmi's film Driver. Having worked in the music industry for 24 years, Shabbir Ahmed aims to compose more raga-based songs and hopes to receive as much love as a composer as he has as a lyricist.

