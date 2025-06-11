Samar K Mukherjee Directs World’s First Menopause-Focused Film with Kamya Punjabi and Deepshikha Nagpal

New Delhi [India], June 11: A historic cinematic moment unfolded today as the muhurat of “Me No Pause Me Play” was held in Madh, Mumbai, marking the beginning of a first-of-its-kind global film focused entirely on a subject long neglected by both cinema and society — menopause.

The film is directed by Samar K Mukherjee and written & produced by Manoj Kumar Sharma. The project is co-produced by Suraj Singh Mas, Shakil Qureshi and Manoj Kumar Sharma have penned the screenplay and dialogues, while Akram Khan serves as the Director of Photography. and executive produced by Shweta Mukherjee, under the banners of Mirrro Films and Digifilming, with Reliance Entertainment as the official digital Marketing partner Headed by Sandeep Yadav.

Led by acclaimed actors Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Arkham Abbasi, Indu Solanki, Stuti Goyal, Kajal Sharma, Manu Malik, Suraj Singh Mas, Moninder Singh dhanjal, Anshu Katariya, Ivaan Maran, Lalita Kumar, Arham Abbasi, Kajal sharma, Shibani Rambhad, Saurabh Bansal, Shivaji Ramchandrarao Kshirsagar, Vikrant meghwal, Kamaal Malik, Anup Kumar Mishra, Indu Solanki, Reena Bhattachaarya, Shilpa Anil Nailk, Stuti Vinkle, RAMESH PALIWAL, Abhishek Singh, and featuring an important cameo by Amiee Misobbah, the film is based on the globally acclaimed book Me No Pause Me Play, which has already touched the lives of thousands of women and sparked an essential conversation around a topic long kept in the shadows — menopause.

In a world where women's health issues are often brushed aside, Me No Pause Me Play takes a bold stand by addressing menopause — a phase that affects every woman, yet remains shrouded in silence, stigma, and misinformation. Mood swings, anxiety, body pain, emotional breakdowns, hormonal imbalances — these are not just symptoms, but lived realities that deserve acknowledgment, care, and compassion.

Speaking about the project, director Samar K Mukherjee shared: “Cinema has the power to reflect society's truths — and the truth is, menopause is real, painful, and ignored. This film is not just about a woman's transformation; it's about society's awakening. It's time we stop whispering about menopause and start talking about it with dignity and honesty.”

Writer and producer Manoj Kumar Sharma added: “As a writer, I always believed stories can heal, stories can liberate. Menopause is not just a medical phase — it's a deeply emotional and psychological journey that women go through silently. Through this film, I want to give them a voice, a sense of belonging, and a reason to be proud of their strength. Me No Pause Me Play is a tribute to every woman who has lived through pain without ever demanding recognition.”

The makers describe this film as more than just cinema — it is a movement to normalize the conversation around menopause. For the first time in global cinema, a mainstream narrative puts the spotlight on what millions of women endure, often in isolation.

Speaking at the muhurat, Kamya Punjabi said:“It's time to break the silence. Menopause is not a pause to life — it's a transition that deserves support, visibility, and respect.”

“Me No Pause Me Play is a beautiful film with a subject that speaks to every woman. Just like we acknowledge the hormonal and emotional changes teenagers go through during puberty, it's equally important to understand the transformation women experience during menopause — especially after the age of 45. Emotional support during this time is crucial, and as a woman, I feel it's my responsibility to be part of a story that empowers others. That's why I said yes to this film. It's written so thoughtfully — reminding us that life doesn't pause with menopause. You pause, reflect, and play again. That's the message, and I'm proud to be part of a project that inspires strength, resilience, and self-love.” — Deepshikha Nagpal*

Me No Pause Me Play is more than a film — it is a movement for awareness, empathy, and empowerment.

