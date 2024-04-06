Sambhv Steel hosts inaugural sports fest to nourish young athletes

SRV Media

Sarora, Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], April 6: SAMBHV STEEL, a leading name in the steel industry, proudly hosted the inaugural "SAMBHV SPORTS FEST" on February 9th, 2024, in the picturesque village of Sarora, Raipur, C.G. The event, aimed at promoting sportsmanship and fostering community engagement, witnessed enthusiastic participation from 14 schools across various villages under the TILDA - SIMGA Tehsil.

The primary objective of the CSR activity was to inspire and motivate children to actively engage in sports and showcase their talents. With a variety of sports events, including Marathon Race, High Jump, Long Jump, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, and more, the fest provided a platform for young athletes to shine and excel.

A highlight of the event was the fiercely contested Sports Championship, where schools competed for the prestigious "SAMBHV CHAKRA" Grand Sports Trophy. The school securing the highest number of medals emerged victorious, symbolizing their dedication and excellence in sports. Additionally, SAMBHV SPONGE POWER PVT. LTD. generously donated sports kits to every participating village and school, further nurturing their sporting aspirations.

The event received overwhelming support from the local community and witnessed active involvement from SAMBHV STEEL employees, including M.G.K Murty, Vinod Sharma, Amit Sharma, Suchita Jain, Dharmesh Vaishya, Sutnu Goswami, Chiranjeet Roy, Rajkumar Nishad, Himanchal Verma, Jeetendra Verma, and Manoj Sahu. Looking ahead, SAMBHV STEEL is committed to organizing the "SAMBHV SPORTS FEST" annually, with plans to rotate the Grand Shield among winning schools each year.

SAMBHV STEEL is a renowned name in the steel industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and community welfare. With a strong focus on corporate social responsibility, the company continually endeavors to make a positive impact on society.

Sheetal Goyal, Director of SAMBHV STEEL, expressed her delight at the success of the "SAMBHV SPORTS FEST," stating, "We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and talent displayed by the young participants. Through initiatives like these, we aim to nurture the next generation of athletes and contribute to the holistic development of our communities."

For more information about SAMBHV STEEL and its initiatives, please visit www.sambhv.com

