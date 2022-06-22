Samisha Organic launches a new line of quality and affordable skincare products

Recently, Samisha Organic, one of the leading Skin Care brands in India, has launched four brand new products. Known for a wide range of quality skin care products, Samisha Organic has introduced Natural Moisturizer For Dry Skin (Organic Body Lotion, 100 ML), Remedial Foot Care Cream For Cracks And Tanned Skin (Moisturizer For Feet, 75GM), Hand And Nail Care Cream (Hand And Nail Treatment, 75 GM) and Face Wash For Oily Skin And Acne (Combination Skin - 100 GM) in the series of their newly-launched affordable skin care product. Samisha Organic officially launched these four new products in June 2022 and has listed them on their website and various other marketplaces for consumers to avail them.

These newly-launched products are formulated with 100 per cent natural ingredients and are free from any harmful toxins and ingredients. The exclusive line of products was launched by Samisha Organic with an aim to assist men and women feel more confident and make quality skin care products affordable and accessible. These products have all the necessary ingredients like Almond Oil, Carrot Seed Oil, Olive Oil, Shea Butter and much more. The first product among the four is Avocado Body Lotion which is a Natural Moisturizer For Dry Skin. The product is designed with a quick absorb and non-sticky formula to provide hydrated, soft and dewy glowing skin alongside reducing dark spots. The second product launched by the brand is Remedial Foot Care Cream which is a moisturiser for feet and is available for consumers looking to get relief from cracked heels, swollen feet, tired feet and ankles.

Ultra Nourishing Hand and Nail Cream, the third product is a Hand And Nail Treatment product that helps in nail and cuticle care and supports good nail growth. Its ingredients include Olive Oil which is very good for the skin because it is rich in antioxidants that helps in moisturizing. also introduced a brand new face wash in the segment. The face wash for oily skin and acne would provide refreshment to the face by reducing excess oil and acne. All the four products listed on the brand's official website and other marketplaces are priced between INR 275 to INR 299.

Talking about the idea behind launching these products, Aniruddh Agarwal, Chief Product Officer of Samisha Organic stated, "Our idea behind launching these skin care products was to provide top-notch quality products that are affordable and are 100 per cent natural, with no side effects. Since the launch, we have been getting a phenomenal response from our consumers across Pan-India level and it feels good to win the trust of our customers."

Incepted in September 2020, Samisha Organic has emerged as one of the leading and reliable brands in the segment of skin care products. The brand caters to a wide range of world-class skincare and hair grooming products that are meticulously formulated after in-depth research. They ship products to all across India having multiple modes of payment. With affordable and quality products, they have positioned themselves as one of the emerging names in the ever-evolving cut-throat competitive landscape of the skin care industry.

