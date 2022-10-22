Samruddhi Jadhav – Winning Hearts at Bigg Boss Marathi 4!!

October 22: Samruddhi Jadhav is originally from Sangola taluka of Solapur district and was born and brought up in Pune.

Samruddhi, Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestant who hails from ordinary family background, is the youngest contestant in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, and with her Game, everyone is fascinated. Before Bigg Boss Marathi 4, she was also seen in splitsvilla 13.

The task of selecting the captain started from the Dussehra special episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Samriddhi Jadhav has won the race for this captaincy and became the first woman captain in the history of Bigg Boss Marathi.

The Game of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has reached its third week, and all the contestants have started playing the actual Game!

During the weekly tasks in the second week of the competition, the contestants were seen to be very aggressive.

This time, while playing in the first round, Kiran Mane and Samruddhi Jadhav, the first captain of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, were eliminated from the Game.

This time Samruddhi Jadhav showed greatness and decided to quit the Game on her own as she was the captain. On the orders of Bigg Boss, both of them were appointed as directors for the second round.

Some contestants played outside the rules, and the rest of the contestants got aggressive and left the house in a panic.

Samruddhi Jadhav played her role of an impartial director very well by putting her point firmly in front of Kiran Mane.

Samruddhi Jadhav showed her opinion not only as a good competitor but also as a good captain.

While other players were being aggressive, Samruddhi’s tender heart was seen by the audience.

Samriddhi proved to be a good member by encouraging Vikas when Vikas was being targeted by the rest of the contestants before the weekly task began.

Samruddhi seems to be a favourite among the audience, as we are seeing her popularity out of the BB House through the increased number of fan pages.

We wish all the best to Samruddhi for her Game in BB House!

