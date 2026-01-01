Samsung Electronics to initiate USD 1.7 billion share buyback for employee rewards

Seoul [South Korea], January 8 : Samsung Electronics Co. announced on Wednesday its decision to purchase treasury shares worth approximately 2.5 trillion won (USD 1.72 billion). The technology giant intends to utilize these shares for employee stock-based compensation programs. This move follows a board meeting where the company finalized plans to buy back a total of 18 million shares between January 8 and April 7.

The buyback value is calculated based on the closing price of 138,900 won (USD 95,618) per share recorded on Tuesday. The company noted that the actual number of shares acquired during this period remains subject to change depending on future stock price movements.

Samsung Electronics stated that the buyback supports various stock-based compensation initiatives, including the performance-linked stock unit (PSU) program, which the company introduced in October last year.

The PSU program functions as a new scheme separate from the OPI system. A primary feature of this program ensures that employee compensation increases in direct proportion to the rise in the company's stock price.

By linking compensation to stock performance, the company aligns employee incentives with shareholder value.

