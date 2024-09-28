Sancta Maria Students Shine at the 2024 John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28: Sancta Maria International School is proud to announce that three of its exceptional students - Nishi, Aanya, and Raunak - have been awarded Merits at the prestigious John Locke Institute's 2024 Global Essay Prize.

The John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize is a prestigious competition aimed at young students to encourage independent thought, critical analysis, and clear reasoning. It invites participants to write essays on a wide range of subjects, including Philosophy, Politics, Economics, History, Psychology, Theology, and Law, extending beyond the regular school curriculum. Essays are judged by senior academics from top universities such as Oxford and Princeton. Winners are selected in each subject category, with a Grand Prize awarded to the best overall essay. Additionally, a junior category prize is awarded to outstanding writers under 15 years old.

From Sancta Maria, Nishi received a Merit in the Junior category for her essay, demonstrating a deep understanding of her subject and the ability to research and articulate her thoughts with clarity and insight. Aanya and Raunak, both recognised for their essays in the Politics, showcasing their strong analytical skills and passion for political thought.

The awards ceremony, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, saw nearly 2,000 attendees, including the competition's finalists, their families, and distinguished guests. The evening was marked by a keynote address from former UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who congratulated the young scholars on their achievements. The event provided an inspiring opportunity for students to celebrate their hard work alongside peers from around the world.

Hema Sanjay, Principal of Sancta Maria, congratulated the students, "We are incredibly proud of Nishi, Aanya, and Raunak for this remarkable achievement. Their success on the global stage is a testament to their dedication, curiosity, and critical thinking. At Sancta Maria, we believe in nurturing these qualities and encouraging our students to push their intellectual boundaries. We hope this experience motivates them to continue exploring new perspectives and ideas."

The winning essays will be published later this year, allowing a broader audience to appreciate the insightful work of these young scholars.

This achievement adds to Sancta Maria's growing list of accolades in academic and extracurricular domains, reaffirming its commitment to fostering excellence in every student.

