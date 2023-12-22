Sancta Maria Students Shine at the ISP Model United Nations (MUN) Virtual Conference

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22: Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad recently participated in the International Schools Partnership's Model United Nations (ISP MUN). The MUN is a three-day conference that simulates the United Nations General Assembly. Over 300 students from over 70 schools around the world participated in the conference held virtually.

The event is part of the International Learning Opportunities for Students (ILOS) programme, which are a series of impactful learning programmes that connect ISP students across 21 countries through unique beyond-the-classroom experiences.

The ISP MUN offered an exceptional learning opportunity for students across the globe to engage in meaningful discussion and debate on a range of crucial issues affecting the world today as well as the future of the planet. It provided a precious learning opportunity to hone their leadership, communication and diplomacy skills, as young minds from diverse nations and cultures engaged in three days of intensive brainstorming to find solutions to vital global challenges.

The theme of this MUN was Collaborative Solutions for Sustainable Development. The entire MUN was designed around the UN Sustainable Development Goals and categorised into people, planet, prosperity and peace. Accordingly, committees discussed agendas such as: bridging the digital divide, women's empowerment, combating drug cartel violence, fighting pharmaceutical pollution, healthcare and the safety of migrants, especially in conflict zones.

14 student delegates from Sancta Maria took part in the event. The Sancta Maria team put up a remarkable performance, right from the submission of well-researched position papers to one of the students, Harshika being chosen as Dais Member for the UNCTAD Committee, an opportunity given only to ten students selected at the international level.

Sancta Marians Mohineesh and Dhruti won the Best Delegate Award, while Suhaas received the Award of Merit. Furthermore, Dhruthi was also chosen as one of the Plenary Speakers at the Concluding Session.

"The MUN helped me to gain confidence in expressing myself without fear, in interacting with persons from varied cultures and in negotiating towards a common solution for the entire committee. MUN is not just about oratory but also about people management skills. I look forward to more such experiences and more active participation from all delegates," said Mohineesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruchira Ghosh, Principal, Sancta Maria International School said that, "We are immensely proud of our students' outstanding performance at the ISP Model United Nations 2023. Sancta Maria International School's commitment to excellence has shone through, with our delegates showcasing diplomacy, negotiation skills, and a deep understanding of global issues. We look forward to fostering collaboration and global citizenship among our future leaders through many more transformative experiences."

To know more about Sancta Maria International School, visit sanctamaria.in.

Sancta Maria International School is a Cambridge Pathway curriculum school in Hyderabad, established in 2011 by the highly respected Saint Mary's Educational Society. The school's vision is to "unlock the potential of every learner for a better world" and it is part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) global network of schools.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global network of 77 schools, serving students aged 2 to 18. With learners and learning at its core, ISP continuously strives for improvement to create positive educational experiences for students, teachers, leaders and parents in all its schools.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor