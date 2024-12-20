Sancta Maria Students Wins Top Honour at ISP MUN Malaysia 2024

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20: Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad, has brought home the prestigious Best Delegation Award at the first-ever in-person International Schools Partnership Model United Nations (ISP MUN), held at Tenby International School, Setia Eco Park, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The grand event witnessed participation from over 250 students representing 70+ ISP schools across continents. Over five days of dynamic debate, cultural exchanges, and impactful intellectual collaboration, participants engaged with global leaders, tackled real-world challenges and honed essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, leadership, and diplomacy.

Sancta Maria's stellar delegation comprised Harnidh, Aripra, and Sujaya, guided by teacher mentors Dr Rositta Joseph (ISP MUN Programme In-Charge) and Neeraj Shankar (Department Lead, Languages). Demonstrating exceptional prowess, the team outperformed on all fronts to secure the highest honour - The Best Delegation Award.

In addition to the Best Delegation Award, Sancta Maria students achieved remarkable individual accolades:

1. Sujaya - Award of Excellence, COP

2. Harnidh - Award of Excellence, UNHRC

3. Aripra - High Commendation, UNESCO

The ISP MUN Malaysia 2024 provided students with an unparalleled platform to explore global issues, negotiate solutions, and build cross-cultural connections. The experience also included regional excursions, cultural celebrations, and meaningful engagements that fostered growth beyond the classroom.

Hemalatha Sanjay, Principal of Sancta Maria International School, congratulated the team, saying, "This is a proud moment for Sancta Maria. Our students have demonstrated exceptional skills and commitment, setting a benchmark on the global stage. Achievements like these reflect the progress we are making in preparing our learners to become confident global citizens equipped to lead and inspire."

This milestone achievement is a testament to Sancta Maria's commitment to empowering students to excel as global citizens and thought leaders.

For more details about Sancta Maria, visit www.sanctamaria.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor