Sandeep Poundrik takes over as secretary, Ministry of Steel

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Bihar cadre IAS officer Sandeep Poundrik assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, at Udyog Bhawan.

He is a 1993-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. Senior Ministry officials greeted him as he took office on Tuesday.

Poundrik served as Additional Chief Secretary in the Industries Department, as well as numerous other roles in the Bihar government.

He formerly worked as an advisor for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and as a joint secretary for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

After taking office, he met with senior Ministry officials to discuss the country's steel sector progress.

Separately, the steel production in the country has witnessed a significant increase in crude steel production, which reached 144.3 million tonnes (Mt) in the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to 109.14 Mt in 2019-20.

This data, sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), highlights the robust growth in India's steel sector over the past four years.

According to the Ministry of Steel, steel production in India, is largely driven by market dynamics, logistics for raw materials, and other commercial considerations.

The government plays a crucial role as a facilitator, creating a conducive policy environment to support the development of the steel industry, especially in rural areas.

To further promote the steel sector, the government has implemented several measures aimed at boosting steel consumption and investment in rural regions.

The government's focus on infrastructure development, particularly through the Gati-Shakti Master Plan, and initiatives such as 'Make in India' for the manufacturing sector, has significantly increased the demand and consumption of steel across the country, including in rural areas.

The Ministry of Steel has initiated a project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to develop type designs for Aanganwadis and houses using structural steel. This initiative is expected to enhance the use of steel in rural housing projects, promote its benefits and increase demand.

