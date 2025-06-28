Sands Resorts Macao marks six years as Platinum Partner of MILT Congress 2025 -Reinforcing the power of purposeful collaboration in building long-standing partnerships

Goa [India], June 28: Organised by global B2B event specialists QnA International, the 12th Annual MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress (MILT) returns on 24–25 July 2025 at Taj Cidade de Goa – Horizon, bringing together the most influential voices in luxury travel, MICE, weddings, and experiential business travel.

At the heart of this year's event is the continued partnership with Sands Resorts Macao, returning as Platinum Partner for the sixth consecutive year, a testament to shared vision, long-term collaboration, and a mutual drive to shape the future of global travel.

Founded on the vision of Sheldon Adelson, Sands Resorts Macao helped transform Macao into one of Asia's most sought-after integrated resort destinations. Today, the brand builds on that legacy with renewed focus on innovation, cultural authenticity, and AI-powered personalization — aligning perfectly with MILT's mission to spotlight the next decade of growth in luxury and corporate travel.

“The integration of AI and digital solutions is transforming MICE and luxury travel by enabling personalization at scale,” said Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales, Sands Resorts Macao. “From real-time engagement tools to seamless navigation and on-demand services, we're seeing technologies that truly elevate the guest experience. As for India, we see a market that's rapidly evolving — with an increasing appetite for curated, high-impact experiences that celebrate authenticity, cultural depth, and meaningful engagement.”

India's global travel footprint is rapidly expanding, with the outbound market projected to reach USD 55.38 billion by 2034 and luxury travel growing at a strong 12.8% CAGR. Nearly 40% of outbound trips are now for business, and destination weddings are on the rise, with group sizes averaging 200 guests. Today's Indian travellers—whether for business or celebrations—demand more than just beautiful venues; they seek stories, meaning, and personalization. Commenting on their participation at the Congress, Stephanie, shared that they aim to engage delegates and partners through impactful case studies and interactive discussions that spark new ideas, uncover synergies, and open doors to future collaborations. She encourages industry players to be part of this influential platform where innovation, strategy, and partnerships come together to shape the next chapter of luxury MICE and travel.

Sands Resorts Macao is answering that demand by significantly expanding its premium offerings. The opening of The Londoner Grand, with 2,405 rooms and suites, and the extensive renovation of the 14,000-seat Venetian Arena, have increased capacity for high-profile MICE events while setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region. A landmark moment arrives this October with the return of the NBA China Games, featuring the Brooklyn Nets versus the Phoenix Suns at The Venetian Arena. The event brings together world-class sports entertainment, exceptional accommodations and dynamic business networking — all within one destination.

Speaking on the ongoing partnership, Sidh N.C, Director of QnA International, said,

“While some collaborations are short-lived, Sands Resorts Macao has demonstrated commitment and consistency by partnering with MILT for six consecutive years. Their involvement has contributed meaningfully to advancing the standards and conversations within the MICE and luxury travel sectors. Together, we continue to support the growth and development of the industry.”

As MILT Congress 2025 prepares to welcome key decision-makers from across India and beyond, Sands Resorts Macao's continued presence serves as a reminder that building a lasting legacy requires consistent innovation, strategic partnership, and purposeful collaboration. As India's premier platform uniting the most influential corporate buyers in MICE and luxury travel, the Congress continues to drive meaningful dialogue and unlock transformative opportunities across the global travel ecosystem.

For more information, please visit the website

About Sands Resorts Macao: Please share

Sands Resorts Macao is Asia's premier integrated resort destination, uniting world-renowned properties such as The Venetian, The Parisian, The Londoner, and Sands Macao. With over 13,000 luxurious rooms and suites, 850+ retail outlets, and 150+ dining experiences—including Michelin-starred cuisine—it offers an immersive blend of hospitality, lifestyle, and culture. From iconic architecture to state-of-the-art MICE venues, it is a world-class hub for both discerning leisure travellers and global business leaders. Sands Resorts Macao redefines travel as a seamless fusion of elegance, experience, and inspiration.

About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rutuja Maraftia

rutuja@wafflecommunications.com

+971 554288496

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor