Sangati: A Groundbreaking Compatibility Tool that balances Heart and Desire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Can love be measured? Can personal chemistry be understood beyond appearance and instinct? Enter Sangati, a new web application developed by Pune-based Kalpanecha Karkhana, offering users an honest and in-depth view of their emotional and sexual compatibility, the twin pillars of a successful relationship.

Developed by business and life partners Grishma Varal and Rutwick Bhawsar, Sangati is the result of rigorous effort, backed by expert insight. "We often pretend emotional connection is enough, or that sexual compatibility will just 'work itself out'. But they're deeply interlinked," says Rutwick Bhawsar. "Sangati doesn't separate them, it gives users the option to explore both individually or together, and that's what makes it powerful."

"Sangati"- meaning companionship - is not a dating app or a matrimonial portal. Instead, it is a precision-built compatibility calculator that evaluates relationship potential through two dedicated questionnaires: one for emotional compatibility, the other for sexual compatibility. Sangati supports 20 languages, including 8 Indian languages, ensuring wider accessibility and inclusivity.

The tool is grounded in established psychological frameworks such as the Big Five Personality Test and the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) - but with a unique twist. Rather than focusing solely on individual traits, Sangati analyzes how two people interact as a pair. These frameworks, which include assessments for extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness, and neuroticism, have been thoughtfully adapted in collaboration with a team of psychologists and mathematicians, ensuring scientific rigor and cultural sensitivity.

What makes Sangati especially relevant in the Indian context is its readiness to address what is often left unsaid. In traditional matchmaking, sexual compatibility remains an awkward or completely unspoken topic, despite being vital to a fulfilling relationship. "We believe it's only fair that two individuals entering a lifelong commitment have a deeper understanding of each other beforehand," says Grishma Varal.

Users receive a compatibility score in percentage after completing the questionnaire, with anything above 60% considered a high match. They can choose to assess only emotional compatibility, only sexual compatibility, or both, based on personal preference.

"We're not here to match just for the sake of matching," notes Grishma. "We've built an experience that gives users the tools to explore themselves and their potential partners openly and honestly - whether they're looking for something casual, committed, or anything in between."

Sangati is now live in version 1.2, a production-grade web application that has undergone over a year of meticulous development and testing, and is accessible through any web browser. Designed as a mobile-first solution to facilitate seamless B2B integration, the application is ideal for established organizations in the dating, matchmaking, or friendship space who wish to offer enhanced value to their users.

The company is open to partnerships ranging from feature integrations to exclusive licensing.

"At the heart of Sangati is real engineering - precision, privacy, and purpose. We didn't just build a compatibility tool, we built a platform that respects human complexity and keeps users in control." says Steven Bengtson, Chief Technology Officer of Sangati. "This isn't another gimmicky app, it's scientific, secure, and unapologetically honest. That's what modern tech should be."

The platform places the highest emphasis on user agency and data privacy. Data is never shared, and responses are protected by strong security protocols. Key features include inclusive sexual preference options, vibe-based matching, safe-space consent tools, and QR-based sharing for in-person connections.

Finding the right match is one of life's most personal and pivotal journeys. In an age of digital interactions and fleeting connections, Sangati brings a thoughtful, research-based alternative that encourages meaningful, mutual understanding. "From the land bold enough to give the world the Kama Sutra," Rutwick adds, "we give Sangati Sutra - a modern, respectful, science-backed way of understanding connection."

Key Highlights of Sangati

-Advanced Compatibility Profiling: In-depth personality and preference assessments designed by relationship psychologists.

-Expert-Crafted Assessments: Developed in collaboration with psychologists and mathematicians.

-Inclusive Sexual Preferences: Customized options to express sexual identity, kinks, turn-ons, and relationship styles.

-Vibe-First Discovery: Prioritizes emotional, intellectual, and physical chemistry over appearance.

-Strong Data Privacy: User data remains strictly confidential and protected making this a safe-space for all users.

-QR-Based Matching: Enables instant connection through QR code sharing for in-person interactions.

To experience Sangati, visit https://sangati.live

