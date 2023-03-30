'Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat would have gotten India an Oscar' - Producer Mahaveer Jain

New Delhi [India], March 30 (/NewsReach): Oscars have always been the highest honour for any artist. It's a dream for most and a reality for a few.

More recently, stories which are rooted in our Indian culture have garnered the attention of the whole world. For example, RRR was unapologetically Indian in its style of making and storytelling.

*According to Producer Mahaveer Jain - *

An Indian story that had a global appeal and had complete potential to get our country an Oscar was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The way he captured the ethos of Indian values and culture through his cinematic storytelling on a grand canvas was unmatched and unprecedented. The royalty, dignity, sacrifice and larger-than-life persona of the Indian woman was mesmerising.

In India, we need to develop an ecosystem where we nurture and train our young talent for making films for a global audience, to present the philosophies of India and exhibit it to the whole world.

In the current scenario, the film which will win hearts all across is Rajkumar Hir's Dunki. I am sure, it will break all previous records and create a massive impact all across the globe. Raju ji's storytelling and emotional connect with people is unparallel.

