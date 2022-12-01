Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as revenue secretary

Sanjay Malhotra has formally taken charge as Secretary in the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance today.

Prior to his joining as Secretary of the revenue department, he was heading the Department of Financial Services in the ministry.

Malhotra is a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre. He is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and has a master's degree in public policy from Princeton University.

Malhotra replaced Tarun Bajaj who just superannuated at the end of November.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor