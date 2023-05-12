Sanskriti School students invited by PMO for National Technology Day

New Delhi [India], May 12 (/PNN): Three students of Sanskriti School, Pune (Shashank Shivanandan, Chirant Morti, Shalmali Kulkarni from Classes X and XI) were invited by the Prime Minister's Office to attend the National Technology Day Programme orgzed on May 11, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The event was inaugurated and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanskriti was among a select list of schools from across the country that were shortlisted by the PMO for presenting their innovations to PM Modi at the event.

The students of Sanskriti School were invited because they had come first all over India in a design and entrepreneurial competition conducted by Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog along with La Fondation, Dassault Systemes, India.

As a part of the competition, students were expected to come up with the prototype of some original product which was going to be of social and commercial relevance.

The students designed an innovative farmer-friendly product called 'Pashupaal' under the guidance of Devy Mungali, Director of Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune. Pashupaal is an effective cattle cleng product which not only ensures that cattle are properly cleaned but also incorporates the features of a massager which reduces muscle tension and improves blood circulation. It not only reduces farmers' effort and increases productivity but it also uses no electricity and saves water by 60 per cent. Atal tinkering lab has been instrumental in creating Pashupaal, a full-fledged product, from ideation to creation and testing.

Devy said that " We are very proud that India is producing some of the lading CEOs of top compes in the world but for India to emerge as a superpower it is very important for us to encourage great entrepreneurs and not just great managers."

The Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Suman Bery personally interacted with the students of Sanskriti School and encouraged them to keep innovating in the future too.

With the help of cutting-edge tools and technologies such as 3D designing and 3D printing, which were provided to our school through Atal innovation mission, NITI Aayog, they were able to design and manufacture Pashupaal in a short span of 10 months. They have also presented the product at Annual international exhibition and conference - DIDAC INDIA 2022.

Highlights of PM's speech at the programme

Addressing a gathering, marking the 25th year of National Technology Day, the Prime Minister said that the 11th of May is one of the most prestigious days in the history of India. The Prime Minister reiterated that today, at the initial period of Amrit Kaal, the goals of 2047 are clear before us. "We have to make the nation Viksit and Aatmnirbhar", said the Prime Minister emphasizing the need for creating an inclusive ecosystem for growth, innovation and Sustainable Development Goals. He underlined the importance of technology at every step and said, India is moving forward with a holistic and 360-degree approach in this regard. "India considers technology as a tool of the nation's progress, not a means to assert its dominance", the Prime Minister said.

Praising the theme of today's event 'School to Startups- igniting young minds to innovate', the Prime Minister said that India's future will be decided by the youth and children of today. He said that the passion, energy, and capabilities of the children and youth today are India's big strengths.

