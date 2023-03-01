Santvani Trivedi mesmerizes all the youth present with Gujarati folk fusion songs at the gala event at Dr Subhash University, Junagadh

Dr Subhash University is a renowned educational institution in Junagadh region known not only for its dedication to education imparted in the institution, but also for the various cultural, curricular and co-curricular activities organized throughout the year. Dr Subhash University also organizes various corporate-social activities from time to time. In view of the University's dedication towards education, Dr Subhash University has been granted the status of a private university by the Government of Gujarat in June-2022.

On Date. 24 February, Dr Subhash University organized two days national level event "Tarang-2023" which was the mega event of the year. The event included many sub-events like Shark Tank, Science Quiz, Hackathon, Bridge-O-Mania, Roadies and many more, around 5000+ students enthusiastically participated and contributed to the success of the event. In particular, events like Shark Tank and Hackathon create awareness for innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

In the night, a musical concert was held by Santvani Trivedi, a famous folk fusion singer in the leading country and abroad. She infused a unique passion among the youth with her singing and folk and fusion Garba, the special thing being that, the entire event was organized by the students, which developed leadership qualities in the students.

To know more visit: https://dsuni.ac.in/

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor