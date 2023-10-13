Sanwariya's grand event showcases BPP university's excellence

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 13: Sanwariya Education Consultants, a leading overseas education consultant in Hyderabad organized a mega event for BPP University, UK for the benefit of students, parents, counsellors and industry thought leaders. The event was inaugurated by a lead actress, Tamannah Bhatia who shared the values and benefits of choosing to study at BPP University, UK. The event was very successful in the wake of the changing recruitment dynamics and industry trends.

BPP University is a leading UK university, with a focus on delivering practically focused teaching which prepares students for successful professional careers. It made history by becoming the first publicly owned company in the UK to obtain degree awarding powers. It has around 15,000 intrenational students, studying across 12 centres, in seven locations across England and online around the world. 70% are full-time, over 84% are on postgraduate programmes.

Our professionally focused teaching is validated by our outstanding employability statistics, with 97.6% of BPP University graduates in employment in highly skilled occupations 15 months after graduating, placing us fourth in the UK against other institutions, and second behind only Oxford when considering Russell Group Universities.

Sarah McIlroy, Dean of International Higher Education at BPP University had visited India earlier this year to share why BPP is the destination of choice for students wishing to study a Masters in the UK.

BPP University offers practical programmes aimed at preparing students for the world of work - it is ranked 4th in the UK for employability*, with 94.6% of graduates progressing into skilled work on completion. It is also a university which puts international students at the heart of everything recruiting over 10,000 students a year into London and Manchester from across the globe.

This year, Sarah will be bringing BPP's newest offering to India - MSc Engineering Management, as well as some exciting new developments in Healthcare Leadership. She will also be sharing her insights into why choosing one of BPP's Mc Management programmes can set you up for a range of different careers in the future.

*Graduate Outcomes Survey 2019/2020

BPP University Schools

There are five schools focusing on Law, Business, Technology, Nursing and Health.

* BPP University Law School

One of the UK's leading Law Schools, with over 30 years' experience delivering professional legal qualifications and building the careers of over 100,000 legal professionals who have gone on to work at leading law-firms, in-house legal teams and top ranked chambers. BPP are trusted by many of the most influential law firms and train aspiring lawyers from over 260 organisations.

At the forefront of innovation in legal training, BPP look forwards not back. They build and shape legal careers for the future.

By focusing on employability and developing skills as lawyers, BPP give students the edge to secure training contracts and pupillage. Our employability statistics are testament to this.

BPP University Law School is based in two centres in London (in the heart of 'legal' London in Holborn and on the Southbank at Waterloo) and centres in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds and Manchester.

* BPP University Business School

BPP University Business School provides higher education for aspiring accountants, bankers and managers.

Our programmes are tailored for the needs of today's business climate, taught by industry experts who deliver programmes at a range of levels and the School works with a wide range of professional bodies including ACCA, ICAEW, CMI, CFA, CIPD and Chartered Banker to ensure that all our programmes are directly linked to desirable professional qualifications.

* BPP University School of Technology

Recognising the impact of technology on our client partners, BPP established a dedicated School of Technology to support our clients with their 'digital transformation.'

BPP bring together our expertise in technology, analytics and financial modelling to provide high quality training programmes.

BPP offer data and technology qualifications at every level, ranging from one-day short courses to levy-fundable apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships, through to Master's level qualifications.

* BPP University School of Nursing

Since 2018, the School of Nursing has been committed to delivering practical nursing and healthcare education, while striking the right balance between academic theory and practical learning. BPP believe the best way to become a nurse is to experience it, which is why our courses will support your professional and academic development.

Working in collaboration with key partners in the NHS and private healthcare sectors, BPP University School of Nursing aims to produce healthcare professionals who meet the needs and emotional demands of key patient groups - in fields such as Mental Health, Learning Disability, and Children and Young People. Brilliant staff are the lifeblood of the healthcare profession and the team at BPP help to create them.

BPP University School of Nursing operates from our London Waterloo and Leeds centres, and from the following NHS Trust locations:

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital and Royal Hampshire County Hospital)

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

* BPP University School of Health

BPP University School of Health provides students with the knowledge and practical skills for a professional healthcare career. Based in London, Birmingham and Manchester, BPP University School of Health provides higher education that is designed in collaboration with experts in the field. This ensures relevance and employability options for students in this section.

Summary

BPP educate employees of some of the largest organisations across the world. Regardless of study area or level, BPP have a resounding commitment to develop and enhance the career of every learner they teach. When you choose to study with BPP, you are joining an inspirational community of learners, tutors and professionals from industry.

BPP appreciates every learner is different, with different needs depending on personal circumstances. This is why BPP have a range of courses, qualification types, funding options and ways to study. So, you can rest assured that, regardless of your circumstances, BPP have different options to help you on your path to building your career.

