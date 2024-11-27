Sapnon Ke Sawaari: Aahwahan’s Initiative to Transform Lives with Automated Wheelchairs

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 27: In its mission to transform lives and foster independence, Aahwahan Foundation has started an initiative, “Sapnon Ke Sawari”, aimed at empowering the underprivileged differently-abled community. According to the 2011 census, locomotor disabilities accounted for 44.73% of all disabilities in India. Being confined to bed not only takes away a person's freedom but also fosters a deep sense of dependence on basic needs, leading to guilt, shame, and poor mental health. People with disabilities often struggle with mobility, resulting in missed opportunities for education and employment. Through this initiative, the foundation provides fully automated wheelchairs to people of all ages to restore their independence, paving the way for greater personal and professional inclusion, and enabling more independent lives. It is not just a device; it is a Sawari—a vehicle of dreams, offering the chance to break free from the chains of immobility.

These advanced wheelchairs have empowered over 784 individuals, transforming not just their lives but also the lives of their families and communities. This year, the initiative aims to touch 1,000 more lives, restoring independence, dignity, and dreams to those once trapped by immobility. Through this initiative, beneficiaries are identified through ongoing social interventions, visits to rural areas, and collaborations with the neurology and orthopaedic departments of multi-speciality government hospitals and community welfare centres.

The wheelchair, once charged, allows users to navigate up to 30 kilometres, offering them not just a means of transportation but a symbol of empowerment and the possibility of a better life. In partnership with CSR Initiative Partners, Team Aahwahan recently distributed 300 automated wheelchairs to beneficiaries at Victoria Government Hospital in Bangalore. This initiative has already brought hope and joy to many individuals, and with more efforts underway, the organization is just beginning to make a lasting impact on the differently-abled community.

Meera Vasudev, a beneficiary, reflects on her profound experience, “For 10 years, I was confined to my bed, watching life move forward while I remained trapped in a world of immobility. Simple joys like stepping outside, talking to neighbours, or even sitting at the dinner table with my family felt like distant dreams. But when I received a wheelchair, everything changed. This wheelchair has given me more than mobility; it has restored my dignity, confidence, and a sense of purpose. I can now dream of working again, contributing to my family, and living a life of fulfilment.”

“The impact of Sapnon Ki Sawari goes beyond physical movement; it opens doors to independence, empowerment, and a brighter future. we are aiming to distribute 10,000 fully automated wheelchairs across India in the next decade, By providing mobility aids, we break financial and societal barriers, helping underprivileged individuals live with dignity and confidence,” said Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, Founder and CEO of the Aahwahan Foundation

Through giving fully automated wheelchairs to the individuals, the project helps to break the shackles of isolation and allows beneficiaries to engage with their communities, and earn for their living, and the family. It is a tool towards empowerment, dignity, and a brighter future for countless families across India.

