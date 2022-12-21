Sapphire Connect concludes the 3rd Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2022, Bangalore edition

Sapphire Connect, recently concluded its 3rd Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2022 on November 25 2022 at The Lalit, Ashok Hotel, Bangalore, that was centered on the theme "Embracing Change & Transformation: Work, Workforce & Workplace". The conclave focused on addressing the challenges in the coming future regards to employee well-being, employee-employer relations and how is technology playing a pivotal role in driving the future of work. Furthermore, how employee loyalty, work-life balance, supply and demand of work along with skilling of the employees are crucial.

SPEED CONNECT, a signature series of Sapphire Connect, acts as a platform for bringing the entire value chain of the HR fraternity together and channels the gap of 'Campus to Corporates' as a wide range of recruitment agencies and universities are at one single plinth providing a fresh talent pool, that helps them further in the of ease hiring. Speed Connect was efficaciously organized and has become an integral part of the event, witnessing more than 50 companies, 100+ Recruitment agencies, and more than 50 Institutes, and around 60+ MOUs were signed, making this endeavour a triumphant one. Our Employment Partner Swaroop Kanaparthi, Senior Manager - Talent & Culture, Ezetap Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd said, "With a lot of consultants reaching out to us on daily basis it becomes very difficult for TA leaders to take a decision on whom to empanel and Rethink HR has been a great platform where we met a few consulting folks and campuses to make sure our sourcing streams increases".

In the keynote address, Mukta Arora, MD, Elanco talked about employees being the soul of any organization through Passion Commitment, and Joyfulness. She says it's important to recognize the kind of talent force that has been created in line with the changing dynamics, in today's world, the employee pool is tremendous, hierarchies have now become teams, offices now act as meeting points, and competition now becomes collaboration. As an HR, familiarity with different aspects of the value chain is pivotal and what motivates talent, employee retention, engagement, and huge diversity.

Employee experience, engagement, and well-being in the Future of Work, Workforce & Workplace being the need of the hour and the challenges being faced were discussed by a panel moderated by Dr Varuna Rao, Product Head, Wellness, Aditya Birla Wellness and she brought forward her point of view that, "Work from home and remote working has become hygiene as it has a lot of pros and gives a work-life balance but on the hind side there is a loss of engagement and participation." She further said that employee experience starts from the screening itself and asked the audiences if the gap and scopes can be used to the advantage for better outcomes. Adding more to this, Vikas Maheshwary, Global HR Transformation, Biocon said, "The major challenges that HR practitioners are facing today are that, despite new techs most of the organizations have incongruent systems and these disparate systems create so much of a challenge that when one has to pull out data from multiple resources it just gets irrational."

During another panel, while talking about 'Putting together the talent puzzle: Redeploy, Upskill or Reskill' Shivaji Kapade, SVP HR, Microlabs stated that "For every enduring organization, hiring employees with right skills and at the right time is very crucial and for the existing ones to produce better redeployment, up-skilling is of significance, optimum use of potential to its best, is vital for any successful organization". Addressing the panel on Web 3.0, Capt. Pranav Prasoon Thakur, Chief People Officer, TruKKer, said, "Technology has come a long way and the digital algo rhythms used as a tool are replaced by software and are very efficient for talent and succession planning".

While welcoming the HR Leaders, Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head at Sapphire Connect said "The mere relationship between work and workers has grown stronger, purpose-driven rather than task-oriented. Every HR leader present here tries to build an organization that builds leaders with commitment, courage, and confidence. People choose to be with an organization because they feel connected and are a part of a larger purpose. This is only going to get better as we see how strong the employee-employer relationship is going to be in the future, wherein the employer is vested in the employee's career development."

We have grown from a period where work completion was assumed to be dependent on the place of work, and performance on close monitoring and scrutiny, while workplace experience was interlinked to office infrastructure. Employee Engagement, Experience, Well- and meeting expectations for efficient and optimum use of talent are critical for any HR Leader. Sapphire Connect thus organizes ReThink HR and comes up with such engaging conversations time and again, with the HR Thought Leaders which are space-age.

